FEMA AFFILIATES THREATENING TO TAKE DOWN REPORTING
FEMA NEEDS TO BE DISMANTLED ALONG WITH EVERY OTHER GOVERNMENT AGENCY CREATED BY THE USA INC.--ALL STANDING ARMIES PROHIBITED BY THE CONSTITUTION FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (CIRCA1787)
SHERIFFS ARE THREATENING ARRESTS OF FEMA AGENTS.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qFLDdGg7JvO7/?list=notifications&randomize=false
Reporting: Jeremy Herrell
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ck841LMlJ6f2
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5Ixbkj0W1pX2
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pBtAFZUIUrCV
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QTxVcp1igSFo
Kamalass is about to get that OCTOBER SURPRISE, she will try to shit money now! Come on folks suffering the HELENE storm, let’s kick her ass and send her back to that immoral hell home she calls home!