Pasheen Stonebrooke
Oct 4

saw this too, and I do like PV, but there are times that they don't bring the receipts and I don't feel I can post their vid. Always the need for extreme discernment these days.

ie., the story/vid clip about screaming children in the containers? Tempting to post, but I dug in to find that the first post to float that story that the guy picked up on - and it looked like looked like the original source was possibly Real Raw News inspired - RRN was too close to/trolling the guy's video on tictok...

RRN is one of the most diabolical limited lying hangouts ever. And they (RRN) keeps popping up everywhere, pulling newbies into their web of lies to discredit us. I called them out many times - and I always get blocked, but they keep finding new people who buy into their head fake stories.

I even caught Real Raw News' asshole, Michael Baxter...aka Michael Tuffin...aka Diana Barahona on substack...as a woman...and outed him/her. I just try to be careful to vet the stories and if Real Raw News is anywhere in the vicinity...I never post!

https://www.poynter.org/fact-checking/2021/a-look-behind-real-raw-news-sensational-and-fabricated-headlines/

Do I think the ghoulz transport children in containers? Yes., of course. But, I couldn't in good conscience tie it to the port strike...especially when I saw that Real Raw News was in the mix and leading some people that aren't hip to RRN, down that path. They are in the business of making us look like foolish liars. I does get messy trying to report on anything these days...

Just thought you should know...since I know you are a passionate poster too...

