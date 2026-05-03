Omid’s Substack

Israel’s Worst Defeat: The New Wave of Attacks That Could End It All

In the spring of 2026, the Middle East stands at a precipice unlike any in recent memory. What began as a calculated strike by Israel and the United States on Iranian targets in late February has spiraled into a strategic catastrophe for Tel Aviv. The conflict, marked by Iran’s unprecedented retaliatory barrages, proxy assaults from multiple fronts, and…