FATHER IN HEAVEN...THIS BULLSHIT NEEDS TO STOP!
Omid’s Substack
Israel’s Worst Defeat: The New Wave of Attacks That Could End It All
In the spring of 2026, the Middle East stands at a precipice unlike any in recent memory. What began as a calculated strike by Israel and the United States on Iranian targets in late February has spiraled into a strategic catastrophe for Tel Aviv. The conflict, marked by Iran’s unprecedented retaliatory barrages, proxy assaults from multiple fronts, and…
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7 hours ago · 22 likes · 3 comments · Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS