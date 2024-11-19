Can It Get Any Worse For People Who've Taken The Fake COVID Vaccine? - beyond the heart attacks, strokes, blood clots, infertility, brain damage, memory loss, and system-wide autoimmune disorders...could the fake COVID-19 vaccine con job get any worse? I didn't think so but now I've changed my mind, with this new information. Click here to read this brand-new article.

Paul Chek and Myself Have a Deep Chat On His Podcast - Paul Chek is maybe the most well-read man on the planet and it shows when I tried to have a conversation with him. Paul is a teacher first and foremost. He was interviewing me but he was also teaching the public many valuable tidbits of information, about how this realm really operates. Click here to listen.

I'm Very Happy I Was Included In This New Book Just Before It Was Printed - a very nice man has organized some essays from various truth-tellers across the world and placed those essays into one book. The author contacted me quickly a couple of months ago and was very excited that he found my work before this book went to print. Click here to learn who else is in the book.

This Man Helped Save Many Children During COVID and Now He May Not Make The Rent - as we build new parallel systems to replace the corrupt systems around us, we'll need to relearn that it's us who need to support the heroes who fight and die for our families. I have a very nice reward for anyone who can help this hero pay his rent and put some food in his belly. Click here.