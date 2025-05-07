There is nothing new under the sun, including false prophets. What is often seen as a new thing is, many times, a renewal of the old. This documentary details the dangers of false prophets and how we can tell the difference between true and false. You can bet your life, the CIA is behind most of this. Some False Profits, like Jim Jones and Charles Manson, are created through MK ULTRA.

Twenty years ago, when journalist Tom O'Neill was reporting a magazine piece about the murders, he worried there was nothing new to say. Then he unearthed shocking evidence of a cover-up behind the "official" story, including police carelessness, legal misconduct, and potential surveillance by intelligence agents. When a tense interview with Vincent Bugliosi -- prosecutor of the Manson Family and author of Helter Skelter -- turned a friendly source into a nemesis, O'Neill knew he was onto something. But every discovery brought more questions:

Who were Manson's real friends in Hollywood, and how far would they go to hide their ties?

Why didn't law enforcement, including Manson's parole officer, act on their many chances to stop him?

How did Manson -- an illiterate ex-con -- turn a group of peaceful hippies into remorseless killers?

In the #1 Bestseller book CHAOS, O'Neill's quest for the truth led him from reclusive celebrities to seasoned spies, from San Francisco's summer of love to the shadowy sites of the CIA's mind-control experiments, on a trail rife with shady cover-ups and suspicious coincidences. The product of two decades of reporting, hundreds of new interviews, and dozens of never-before-seen documents from the LAPD, the FBI, and the CIA, Chaos mounts an argument that could be, according to Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Steven Kay, strong enough to overturn the verdicts on the Manson murders. This is a book that overturns our understanding of a pivotal time in American history.

Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties

Most ALL Other False Prophets are born from a Religious Criminal Cartel Mentality, that allows them a clear path to enrich themselves through their congregations ignorance, which these false prophets manipulate to their advantage, by preaching that the more donations or tithes they give to their respective churches, will make God happy and in turn, He will Bless them 10-fold.

THE REAL PROPHET…THE ALMIGHTY SON OF GOD…THE KING OF KINGS…