The Cloward–Piven strategy is a political strategy that aims to create a crisis in existing government systems to force their collapse and replacement with more extensive, federally funded programs, such as a guaranteed minimum income.

The main example of the Cloward-Piven strategy is the mass enrollment of the poor onto welfare rolls to overload the system and force a crisis that would lead to the creation of a new, more comprehensive anti-poverty program.

Other examples include using activism and organizing to force change, such as the founding of the HumanSERVE (Human Service Employees Registration and Voter Education) Campaign in 1983, which aimed to increase voter registration among low-income groups and contributed to the passage of the “Motor-Voter” law in 1994.