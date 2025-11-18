FALSE FLAG POLICE STATE & DE FACTO CREATED CHAOS...
Cloward and Piven-A FALSE FLAG IS A FALSE FLAG IS A FALSE FLAG!
The Cloward–Piven strategy is a political strategy that aims to create a crisis in existing government systems to force their collapse and replacement with more extensive, federally funded programs, such as a guaranteed minimum income.
The main example of the Cloward-Piven strategy is the mass enrollment of the poor onto welfare rolls to overload the system and force a crisis that would lead to the creation of a new, more comprehensive anti-poverty program.
Other examples include using activism and organizing to force change, such as the founding of the HumanSERVE (Human Service Employees Registration and Voter Education) Campaign in 1983, which aimed to increase voter registration among low-income groups and contributed to the passage of the “Motor-Voter” law in 1994.
Examples of the Cloward-Piven strategy
Mass enrollment in welfare programs:
Cloward and Piven argued in their 1966 article “The Weight of the Poor” that if all eligible individuals claimed their benefits, the resulting surge in demand would expose the inadequacy of the welfare system and create a political crisis. This crisis, they believed, would create an opening for major reform and the establishment of a more robust safety net.
The strategy involves organized efforts to put pressure on institutions. For example, the HumanSERVE campaign was a practical application of this idea, using human service employees to register voters, particularly in low-income communities, to increase political power and drive reform.
By increasing voter registration among low-income populations, the strategy aimed to shift political power and create a more responsive government. The success of the HumanSERVE campaign in helping to pass the National Voter Registration Act of 1994 is a prime example of this aspect of the strategy in action.
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser