Failed Covid Contracts-Beyond Reckless & FALSE FLAGS
Trust the Evidence
The UKHSA’s Purchase of Covid Vaccines
In our efforts to keep tabs on what the UK Scare Agency is up to with our cash…
7 hours ago · 40 likes · 6 comments · Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan
Trust the Evidence
A Million a day
The Lockdown Files reveal that 900 consultants charged £1,000 daily to deliver the test and trace service…
2 years ago · 87 likes · 15 comments · Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson
Collapse Life
Mark Jeftovic on the Genius Act, CBDCs, Bitcoin and the tokenized future
Mark Jeftovic — long-time Bitcoin bull, cryptocurrency specialist, and the brains behind bombthrower.com — returns to Collapse Life to unpack what’s really going on with the US government embrace of stablecoins via the GENIUS Act. No one is better placed than Jeftovic to explain with great clarity and patience, things like…
7 hours ago · 6 likes · 1 comment · Collapse Life
Collapse Life
False flags: what history teaches us about the next manufactured war
The latest Collapse Life conversation is with one of our favorite thinkers and patriots — Brad Miller — a returning guest, former army officer, and one of the most grounded voices in the world of military analysis and government critique…
a month ago · 30 likes · 9 comments · Collapse Life