House Republican Randy Fine of Florida has called for Gaza to be “nuked” akin to the U.S. bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and said that “Palestinianism” is “evil” in genocidal remarks on Fox News following the shooting of two Israeli embassy workers on Wednesday.

When asked about the killing of the two embassy workers in Washington, D.C., Rep. Randy Fine (Florida) launched into a tirade, calling for unhindered violence against Palestinians and the movement for Palestinian rights. “This is what globalizing the intifada looks like. Palestinianism is built on violence,” said Fine.

“This is a culture built on violence, and we need to start treating it that way.” Jimmy and American Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the derangement involved in suggesting that the only way to address the conflict in Gaza is with nuclear weapons.

The inflation expectations are going to go crazy, and there will be no one who sees this coming. There will be a run on Bank of America, and there will be a day when the ATM machines do not work. By the way people think, people say, "Oh, that could never happen," but it’s happening all the time.

Fractional reserve banking systems fail all the time. They're built to fail, and that's what happened in 1932. Carol Roth is the guest today. She's an American television personality and best-selling author of her book “You Will Own Nothing” which was featured in the New York Times.

Top FDA Official Admits She NEVER GOT Covid Vaccine! w/ Mary Holland & Kim Bright