********************************CLINTON BODY COUNT********************************.

The Clinton body count is centered around the belief that former U.S. President Bill Clinton and his wife, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, have secretly had their political opponents murdered, often made to look like suicides, totaling as many as 50 or more listed victims.

The Congressional Record (1994) stated that the compiler of the original list, Linda Thompson, admitted she had "no direct evidence" of Clinton killing anyone. That doesn’t mean she knew people disappeared or committed suicide under their corrupt & murdering reign. Such allegations have circulated since at least 1994. A film called The Clinton Chronicles, produced by Larry Nichols and promoted by Rev. Jerry Falwell, accused Bill Clinton of multiple crimes, including murder.

The Clinton Victims:

Don Henry and Kevin Ives-Arkansas teenagers, were killed and their bodies placed on railroad tracks on August 23, 1987. At the time, the boys' deaths were controversially ruled accidental, but after Kevin Ives' body was exhumed and a second autopsy performed, the original examiner's ruling was overruled, and the cause of death for Kevin Ives and Don Henry was changed from accidental to homicide. Linda Ives, the mother of Kevin Ives, posits that the boys came upon a drug drop from an airplane, similar to Barry Seal's operations, near Mena and were then murdered. It was alleged in The Clinton Chronicles that during Bill Clinton's tenure as the governor of Arkansas, he profited from drug smuggling at the Mena Airport and covered up the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the boys.

Victor Raiser II- A National Finance Co-chairman for Bill Clinton. He died along with his son and four others on July 30, 1992, when the de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver they had chartered for a fishing trip crashed near Dillingham, Alaska. The crash was deliberately caused, NO DOUBT.

Ian Spiro- A commodities broker who shot his family dead in their home and then was found in his car, having committed suicide by cyanide poisoning. The case was officially declared a murder-suicide case at the hands of Spiro due to financial troubles. When he was revealed to be an American and British intelligence liaison, numerous theories came about surrounding the families’ deaths, including involving the Clintons.

Mary Mahoney- A former White House intern who, in the early summer of 1997, was gunned down during an attempted robbery inside the Starbucks in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., where Mahoney was working behind the counter. The robber entered the store and shot Mahoney after she attempted to take his gun. He then shot two Starbucks employees and fled. However, theorists believe Mahoney was killed on the orders of the Clintons.

Vince Foster- Deputy White House counsel, was found dead in Fort Marcy Park in Virginia, outside Washington, D.C., on July 20, 1993. An autopsy determined that he was shot in the mouth, and no other wounds were found on his body. His death was ruled a suicide by five official investigations, but he remains a subject of theories that he was murdered by the Clintons for knowing too much.

Jerry Parks- The head of security for the Clinton headquarters during his presidential campaign in 1992 was killed on September 26, 1993, as he left a Mexican restaurant at the edge of Little Rock, Arkansas, by a man in another car who shot him ten times using a 9mm handgun. Parks’ son, Gary, asserted that his father collected a secret file of Clinton's "peccadilloes" and that his father was using the file to try to blackmail the Clinton campaign.

Edward Eugene Willey Jr- A Clinton fundraiser whose wife, Kathleen Willey, alleged on the CBS news magazine 60 Minutes that Bill Clinton had sexually assaulted her on November 29, 1993. Kathleen also testified in the Paula Jones sexual harassment suit against Clinton. Edward was found dead in the Virginia woods, and his death was ruled a suicide.

Ron Brown- Was the Secretary of Commerce & Democratic National Committee Chairman during President Bill Clinton’s term. He had been under investigation by an independent counsel for the Commerce Department trade mission controversy and was a material witness. He was subpoenaed to testify in Judicial Watch's lawsuit against the Clinton Commerce Department. He and 34 others died in the 1996 Croatia USAF CT-43 crash.

Jim McDougal, a financial partner of the Clintons in the real estate venture that led to the Whitewater scandal. He died of a heart attack at the Federal Correctional Facility in Fort Worth, Texas, on March 8, 1998.

John F. Kennedy Jr.- The most popular Democrat in New York. Kennedy was considering seeking the seat of retiring Sen. Daniel Moynihan in the 2000 United States Senate election in New York, but died in a plane crash on July 16, 1999. Hillary Clinton, by purposeful coincidence, was elected to Moynihan's vacated seat on November 7, 2000.

Seth Rich- A Democratic National Committee staff member whose death in 2016 prompted theories of Hillary Clinton’s doing. The theory was he had been responsible for WikiLeaks’ release of DNC emails during the 2016 presidential campaign. Julian Assange and prominent right-wing figures like Alex Jones, Newt Gingrich, and Sean Hannity all promoted the theory as truth.

Victor Thorn- An author of three books accusing the Clintons of involvement in murder and drug trafficking, died in 2016 from a self-inflicted gunshot. Proponents of the conspiracy theory, including political consultant Roger Stone, claimed that Thorn had been murdered for his attacks on the Clintons.

Shawn Lucas, A process server in Washington, D.C., served the Democratic National Committee with a lawsuit from Bernie Sanders alleging that the DNC had committed electoral fraud to ensure that Hillary Clinton defeated Sanders in the 2016 Democratic Party presidential primaries. On August 2, 2016, he was found dead at his home, which investigators stated was caused by the "combined adverse effects of fentanyl, cyclobenzaprine, and mitragynine". Lucas's minor role in the lawsuit against the DNC, combined with the fact that his cause of death was not released to the public for several months, led to the theory that he had been murdered.

Jeffrey Epstein- Convicted sex offender being held on federal charges of child sex trafficking, was found dead in his cell at the high-security Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan on August 10, 2019. An official autopsy later declared the cause of death as a suicide by hanging. His death led to theories relating to Bill Clinton and President Donald Trump. Hours after Epstein's death, Trump retweeted claims that Epstein's death was related to Clinton, including the hashtag #ClintonBodyCount. Lynne Patton, a Trump appointee at HUD, said "Hillary'd" and used the hashtag #VinceFosterPartTwo in an Instagram post about Epstein's death. Political commentator Dinesh D'Souza attempted to use the time he spent in a federal correctional center to lend authority to the conspiracy theory that the Clintons were responsible for Epstein's death.

Christopher Sign- A reporter broke the news of a meeting on June 27, 2016, on the Phoenix Sky Harbor tarmac between former President Bill Clinton and then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch. The timing of the meeting happened during the 2016 presidential election when then-candidate Hillary Clinton was under scrutiny for how she handled certain emails during her tenure as U.S. Secretary of State. Sign was found dead in his Alabama home on June 12, 2021, and his death was investigated as a suicide. Several figures, including Lauren Boebert, Dan Bongino and Charlie Kirk suggested that Sign had been murdered by the Clintons.

Kobe Bryant- A Los Angeles Lakers basketballer was killed in a helicopter crash alongside eight others on January 26, 2020. Theories are that the crash was engineered to kill Bryant to prevent him from exposing financial misconduct by the Clintons. Bryant posted on his Facebook page that he would release "information that will lead to the arrest of Hillary Clinton".

Jovenel Moïse- Haitian president, was assassinated on July 7, 2021, when gunmen attacked his residence in Pèlerin 5, a district of Pétion-Ville. Martine Moïse, the first lady of Haiti, was hospitalized for wounds sustained during the attack.[Some theorists have claimed that the Clintons were involved in Moïse's death, pointing to political controversies regarding aid given to Haiti by the Clinton Foundation, such as "hurricane-proof" classroom trailers that were found to be structurally unsafe and laced with formaldehyde. There are claims that Donald Trump is secretly waging war against a cabal of child traffickers that includes the Clintons, and that they had a hand in the assassination.

Jean-Luc Brunel- Suspected of being involved in a global underage sex trafficking ring organized by Epstein, died by suicide in prison before going on trial, on February 19, 2022. Senator Ted Cruz attempted to link Brunel's death to the Clintons by asking, "Anyone know where Hillary was this weekend?"

Mark Middleton- A businessman who served as a special adviser to President Bill Clinton in the 1990s. He died by suicide in Perry County, Arkansas, on May 7, 2022, with a shotgun found near his dead body.