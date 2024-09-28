Only one person has the power to name the 11 parliamentarians — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. And yet, he refuses to do so. Enough is enough, Canadians deserve to know the truth!

Canada's democracy is under attack.

China, Russia, Iran, and other foreign enemies are interfering in our electoral process.

Yet, Justin Trudeau and his Liberal-NDP coalition have introduced legislation that will make Canadian democracy more vulnerable than ever, by loosening voting requirements without the necessary safeguards to prevent cheating.

Rebel News Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid is providing comprehensive independent coverage of the public hearings for the Foreign Interference Commission, delving into the alarming allegations of foreign meddling in Canada’s elections.

Sheila Gunn Reid is reporting on Bill C-65, which amends the Elections Act to expand mail-in voting, on-campus voting and voting in nursing homes. (It also criminalizes "election misinformation" with a maximum of five years in jail!)

Justice Hogue tells the Foreign Interference Commission: "I will not be publicly identifying parliamentarians who may be suspecting of having participated in foreign interference activities or of having acted wittingly or unwittingly as agents of a foreign state."

Justin Trudeau booed while kicking off Indigenous Games | FULL SPEECH

