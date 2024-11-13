Former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President George H.W. Bush, Catherine Austin Fitts, shares her insights on Donald Trump’s recent victory in the U.S. presidential election, the rising influence of independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and the impact of the so-called ‘Deep State’ on American politics.

According to Fitts, change isn't on the horizon—it's happening right now. She also discusses the historic surge of independent voters, a movement that could permanently reshape the future of U.S. politics as we know it.