MY HOLY BROTHER...KING OF KINGS...THE SON OF MY HEAVENLY FATHER ONCE WALKED AMONG US & LOVED US WITH NO CONDITIONS...FOR THAT SELFLESS ACT…HE WAS TORTURED & CRUCIFIED TO DEATH…THANK YOU JESUS…FOR THE GIFT OF IMMENSE YOUR IMMENSE LOVE & WHAT YOU DID & SUFFERED FOR ME & FOR THE PEOPLE ALL OVER THE WORLD...YOU ARE THE TRUTH…THE WAY & THE LIFE…YOU ARE THE KING OF KINGS…YOU LIVE IN MY HEART & MY VERY SOUL…

All People Everywhere Need To Take Some Time Today To Quietly Reflect On The Incredible Love That Was Given To Us Freely By The Greatest Love Possible…

"...For unto whomsoever much is given, of him shall be much required: and to whom men have committed much, of him they will ask the more." - Luke 12:48

Jesus speaks this in the context of a parable about servants waiting for their master’s return, urging faithfulness, stewardship, and readiness.