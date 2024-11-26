EVIL COMES IN ALL SHAPES-FORMS & PEOPLE!
DEMONS RUNNING AROUND ALL OVER THE PLACE---KEEP YOUR EYES AND EARS OPEN...
DR. 'LEE MERRITT' THIS IS A HUMAN EXTINCTION EVENT! A DEPOPULATION PROGRAM—DR. 'LEE MERRITT' THIS IS A HUMAN EXTINCTION EVENT! A DEPOPULATION PROGRAM—
June. 20, 2023. Medical Rebel, Dr. Lee Merritt, Diseases, Disease, Lee Merritt, Human Extinction, Depopulation, Agenda 2030, Satanism, Pure Evil, Mass Extinction Event, Global Depopulation, The medical rebel with Dr. Lee Merritt. DR. 'LEE MERRITT' "THIS HUMAN EXTINCTION DEPOPULATION PROGRAM" —https://www.bitchute.com/video/Sq7B6W8OFuDH/?list=notifications&randomize=false
Mirrored from: AndreCorbeil https://rumble.com/v2v9z7n-dr.-lee-merritt-this-is-a-human-extinction-event-a-depopulation-program.html Source: Alcyon Pleiades https://old.bitchute.com/channel/zDbLZZt93k9W/
TRUTH ABOUT CLIMATE CHANGE AND THE INCOMING COMMUNIST SYSTEM—https://www.bitchute.com/video/IJfO5csEmTLt/?list=notifications&randomize=false
Millions of children have been prescribed an asthma drug that causes suicidal thoughts—, hallucinations, and other devastating psychiatric disorders.
Montelukast, marketed as Singulair, directly targets cells in the brain responsible for mood regulation, decision-making, impulse control, attention, and sleep—and is wreaking havoc on young minds.
The most disturbing part? This has been known since 2008, and yet nothing has been done to protect children.https://www.bitchute.com/video/05QkeHnYzx3I/?list=notifications&randomize=false
********************We have to watch everything our children play with.****************** https://www.bitchute.com/video/LdmPlrVneKSC/?list=notifications&randomize=false
ARE WE GETTING MANIPULATED AND DISTRACTED BY THE MEDIA AND CELEBRITIES—YOU BETCHA!!! IT’S ALL ABOUT THE BENJAMINS!
Suckin dat Jew Schlong
and gettin along!