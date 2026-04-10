The Parnas Perspective

NEWS: Major New Epstein and Melania Developments, MAGA Lashes Out at Trump as he Attacks Influencers, Inflation and Prices Soar

Good morning everyone. There’s a lot of major news unfolding. We are learning more about why Melania Trump may have delivered her shocking Epstein statement, as newly surfaced recordings show Jeffrey Epstein claimed a much closer relationship with the Trumps than they have acknowledged. I am actively investigating what may have happened behind the scene…