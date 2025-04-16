EVERYTHING WE THINK WE KNOW & EVERYONE IN THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY IS A BIG FAT LIE!
The Fabric of our Society is based upon a MATRIX of Mendacity…We reside inside of SWISS Bank funded Hunger Game Districts under 24/7 surveillance- "It's all a game. It's a thought experiment. We're in the MATRIX." Erin Valenti's last words were spoken on October 7, 2019, at 10 pm. She was found dead in a rental car at the age of 33 with no known cause of death was found.
Just to Name A Few Of Countless -The Tattooed SAG Hollywood Celebrity Influencers:
Dwayne ”The Rock” Johnson
Oprah Winfrey
Joe Rogan MMA & fake truth podcaster
Stew Peters, April Fool’s Joke & pseudo truther
Alex Jones, pseudo truther
Megan Fox
Rihanna
Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades & Santa Catalina School & New Roads School)
Cher (Cherilyn Sarkisian)
Madonna (Madonna Louise Ciccone of (St Frederick & St. Andrew's Catholic Schools)
Katy Perry (Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson)
Lady Gaga (Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta - (Convent of the Sacred Heart) Order)
J Lo (Jennifer Lopez - (Preston High School New York City
P Diddy (Sean Combs - (Mount Saint Michael Academy)
Russell Brand - (Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts)
Amy Jade Winehouse - (Susi Earnshaw Theatre School)
David Lee Roth, Van Halen frontman - (Webb School of California)
Brad Pitt
Leonardo DiCaprio
Emma Stone
Angelina Jolie
Kelly Osbourne
Jessica Alba
Miley Cyrus
Ariana Grande
Did Carol Klein King write "Will you still love me tomorrow?"
Did Elvis own his music written by others?
Did Neil Young write "Heart of Gold" at age 21?
Did Bob Hope & Johnny Carson write their own jokes for NBC TV?
Did John Lennon write the UN Agenda 2030 fascist song " Imagine"?
Did the Monkeys play their instruments on the RCA recorded tracks?
Did a cartoon band top the Rolling Stones "Honky Tonk Woman" atop the Billboard at the date of Sharon Tate's murder? YES, Sugar-Sugar was #1. the Stones #2.