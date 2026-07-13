EVERYTHING IS A LIE!
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"Globalists" Versus Humanity
An Explanation of Why the Nuremberg Trials were Fraudulent
I recently finished the book “Barbarians Inside the Gates: The Rattler’s Revenge” by a man named Donn de Grand Pre, who was a U.S. Army soldier and officer who served in WWII and also the Korean War, in which he was seriously wounded. Later on Grand Pre worked in the Pentagon…
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an hour ago · 4 likes · Binky LaRue
The Dissident
The World Is Better Off Without Lindsay Graham In It.
Written By: Justin K.P…
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an hour ago · 3 likes · The Dissident
You Have the Right to Remain Mouthy
I Feel No Guilt Celebrating Evil Politicians' Deaths
Hot take for your Sunday morning: I celebrate the death of certain people. Especially evil politicians…
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7 hours ago · 132 likes · 58 comments · The Mouthy Renegade Writer