While we keep talk...talk...talking---They keep jab...jab...jabbing! We have to STAND UP!

Vax-pushing, mask-wearing Professor wants to be in horror films. He got his wish. The vax turned his life into a horror film. Turns out he had bats in his belfry. Who's the stupid fucking fuck now you stupid fucking fuck?

He should have stuck to eating children out of a Clinton run pizza parlor? I wonder if he was enjoying takeout when he got taken out? He went abroad with his broad and got the flu? How could that be? Had to go on heart medicine from the flu? That is quite a leap professor. 5 surgical procedures? What could have caused that? The flu? Heart transplant? From the flu?

You need another booster. Apparently, according to his quote from Frank Zappa, he got what he deserved. You may quote Mr. Zappa, but obviously, you didn't listen and comprehend his teachings...professor. On a heat pump? Look like satanists to me. Don't worry about the clot going to his brain. He does not have one. He should be gone soon I would think... Source: The Kurgan Report: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/B4qaDvddnzK6

He told the anit-vaxers to F*ck off. Now he has cancer. ROFL—-He said Fuck the NRA. I can't believe they let this asshole live in Texas. The idiot thinks Biden actually got a booster shot. Dumb ass thinks the dude(s) running around playing Biden are really Biden.

He was too stupid to know one of the side effects of the COVID-19 shot was dying. At least he knew he was an asshole. He didn't know he was a dumb ass. Gets his health and medical information from Sodomite actors. I would intentionally bark on this asshole. Throwing up devil signs. Got cancer he did. What a shame. I hope it does its magic. He is still out there posting stupid shit so unfortunately, he is still alive. It is taking to long... https://www.bitchute.com/video/QMfbTvippPsP

Source: The Kurgan Report: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/B4 qaDvddnzK6

12/2/24: The Covid shot injured are abandoned, further abused in the allopathic system, and are getting the runaround and the reason is that they do not realize they are seeking help from their perpetrators! Time for a new strategy

Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. Dr. Ruby broke the worldwide stories of the white embalmer clots and graphene oxide in the C19 bioweapon shots. https://rumble.com/v5veakz-dear-covid-shot-injured.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Dr.%20Jane%20Ruby

Substack: https://substack.com/@drjaneruby

Videos: Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby

Billionaires Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos are funding schemes that seek to fight “global warming” by using “climate vaccines” in the food supply.

WHY ARE THESE BASTARDS STILL BREATHING AMERICA? IT'S ON THE AMERICAN PEOPLE FOR LETTING THESE MURDEROUS BASTARDS GET OUT OF CONTROL! I'VE KNOWN ABOUT AND HAVE BEEN TRYING TO STOP THIS AMERICAN GENOCIDE FOR OVER 20 YEARS--WHERE ARE THE REST OF YOU AMERICA??? BUSY GETTING JABBED...WEARING MASKS AND VOTING FOR ZIONIST FREEMASON TRUMP??