Dear Mondoweiss reader,

The eye that seeks the truth cannot be killed.

Despite Israel systematically targeting journalists in Gaza for more than two years, we continue to defiantly report the truth, documenting what our people are enduring. No attack, killing, or crime will stop us.

Every day, my colleagues put their lives on the line to tell the world what is happening on the ground, and to remind everyone we are resisting extermination.

This immense sacrifice Palestinian journalists are making requires a platform that honors and publishes their work, bringing it to the widest possible audiences worldwide.

That is the role of Mondoweiss.

None of this happens without readers like you choosing to fund it. During this Summer Fundraising Campaign, we need to add 100 new monthly donors by June 15. We’ve already had 15 people make this commitment. Can we count on you to join them?

Since the so-called ceasefire, the violence has continued unabated in Gaza. Not a single day ha s passed without Israel killing civilians. However, Israel’s war on Iran and Lebanon has pulled global media attention away from the genocide in Gaza.

Palestinian journalists are holding the line. We will not let the world turn away from our suffering and resistance. We are telling the stories of our loved ones, our friends, and our families. Like my colleague Muhammad Salih, who works with menow after his brother, Hassan Salih, was killed. Hassan worked with me on reporting for Mondoweiss.

While Western media has moved its attention elsewhere, Mondoweiss’s focus is and always will be on Palestine.

Join us in providing reporters from Gaza the attention they deserve.

Tareq Hajjaj, Gaza Correspondent…Mondoweiss