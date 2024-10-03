https://www.bitchute.com/video/wampP1jwdCc/?list=notifications&randomize=false

HURRICANE HELENE UPDATE: List of Governors and FEMA Offices NOT Allowing Citizens to Perform Rescue, Tennessee Army National Guard Left for Overseas

Under Threat of Arrest for Helping: Citizens and Advocates. MercuryOne.org is sending Helicopters, Water, as they did for Hawaii Fires (They Know How to Get Past FEMA) Dr Margaret Aranda

GOVERNORS OFFICES AND FEMA NUMBERS OF THE STATES THAT ARE NOT ALLOWING WE THE PEOPLE TO HELP HURRICANE HELENE VICTIMS!

Did the Government ABANDON Hurricane Helene Victims?

******Is That A Real FUCKING Question at this Point Glenn??? Come On!!!!******

Day 5 and still over 1M without electricity or means of communications in S. Carolina, Georgia, N. Carolina, Virginia and Florida.

