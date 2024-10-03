Even Though My Small Circle Warned This Was Coming-I am Still In Shock Now That It's Here-------- My Heart Is Broken!
JESUS MY LORD & SAVIOR-ANYTIME NOW WOULD BE A GOOD TIME- JUST SAYING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wampP1jwdCc/?list=notifications&randomize=false
HURRICANE HELENE UPDATE: List of Governors and FEMA Offices NOT Allowing Citizens to Perform Rescue, Tennessee Army National Guard Left for Overseas
Under Threat of Arrest for Helping: Citizens and Advocates. MercuryOne.org is sending Helicopters, Water, as they did for Hawaii Fires (They Know How to Get Past FEMA) Dr Margaret Aranda
GOVERNORS OFFICES AND FEMA NUMBERS OF THE STATES THAT ARE NOT ALLOWING WE THE PEOPLE TO HELP HURRICANE HELENE VICTIMS!
Did the Government ABANDON Hurricane Helene Victims?
******Is That A Real FUCKING Question at this Point Glenn??? Come On!!!!******
Day 5 and still over 1M without electricity or means of communications in S. Carolina, Georgia, N. Carolina, Virginia and Florida.
Source: https://t.me/patientadvocatebulldog/17267
North Carolina - Gov. Roy Cooper (919) 814-2000
Georgia - Gov. Brian Kemp (404) 656-1776
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V0bUp7-MXW4/?list=notifications&randomize=false
The plan of the Great Reset is that you will die with nothing."
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CeeNuxJDB5sh/?list=notifications&randomize=false