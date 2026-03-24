Vanessa Beeley

Sohmor, Lebanon: A Legacy of Persecution and Resistance, Now under Sustained Zionist Bombardment

On 22 March, I travelled to Western Bekaa in Lebanon, around 50km from the border with Syria, to a small town called Sohmor. It is a Shia Muslim community that has been persecuted throughout history and which has developed a core resistance ideology that has never been destroyed, despite the atrocities it has witnessed and lived through…