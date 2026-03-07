Candace's Receipts

Erika Kirk is a simple, Christian, single mom, supporting her children on a single salary! At least that’s what she says. The receipts tell a more complicated story...

This week on Bride of Charlie, we analyze articles from Erika’s beauty pageant days, her reality television show auditions, and claims about living in China. The evidence raises as many questions as it does answers.

Take this text I received from Turning Point USA COO Justin Streiff. He told me Erika never lived in China. I believe he was told that, but evidence shows Erika claiming to have lived in China. Make it make sense!

Erika also presents herself as never being a typical woman in her early twenties. Videos tell a different story:

Erika auditioned for various reality shows. She was also all over her ex and chasing fame. That’s all fine, but what’s not fine is hiding it and pretending like she has been some Christian stay-at-home-mom since... well, forever! We’re still digging. We’ll have more next week.

