herickson6779: “I forgive him”, but hurry up and convict him before anyone figures out what really happened…

RoseWright-ms1op: Yes Candace! Do it for Charlie and the truth.

randall5158: I agree CANDACE should apply, it’s her RIGHT

r.t.matila7647: Most murder trials investigate the spouse. How is EK not investigated yet?!

tawniwani: Erika didn’t trick the judge, the judge and Erika Kirk’s team are trying to trick the public.

ajtn7585: She wants to get TR killed guickly to cover her steps