ERIKA KIRK...HER ASS NEEDS TO GO TO PRISON...NOBODY'S BUYING HER BULLSHIT...SHE WAS CHARLIES HANDLER & DID HER PART IN HIS ASSASSINATION...
STAY ON THE BABY RAPING TRUMP EPSTEIN FILES...
herickson6779: “I forgive him”, but hurry up and convict him before anyone figures out what really happened…
RoseWright-ms1op: Yes Candace! Do it for Charlie and the truth.
randall5158: I agree CANDACE should apply, it’s her RIGHT
r.t.matila7647: Most murder trials investigate the spouse. How is EK not investigated yet?!
tawniwani: Erika didn’t trick the judge, the judge and Erika Kirk’s team are trying to trick the public.
ajtn7585: She wants to get TR killed guickly to cover her steps
pearcey1113: It makes you wonder if they murdered Charlie in that State just to be able to push it through court faster, nothing about this court case or murder has made any sense from the get go, the people involved, how it happened, the court case, nothing makes sense and it’s disturbing imo