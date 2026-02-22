Alicia’s Newsletter

Paul Haeder
2h

Beware of the outrage. It's all set up like slow setting clay. Did we not know about sex trafficking and child soldiers and white slaver and rape as a tool of war and business?

More dangerous than these fucking demons are the 130 Jewish billionaires and millions of Jewish millionaires.

Just a look at Zuckerberg and Ackman and Altman and Brin and Ellison and Fink and Page and Schwartzman and Karp and Adelson and Catz and Witkoff and Kushner and Schumer and friends?

Imagine the human toll. Millions decimated because of these neuroperverse people.

Child rape? I'm talking about entire cultures and societies rape and tortured by these fucking businessmen and women.

