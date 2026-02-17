The New Mexico Legislature has passed HR1 tonight to convene a Truth Commission and investigate Epstein’s crimes in NM, including at Zorro Ranch, led by State House Reps. Andrea Romero and Marianna Anaya.

The committee will hold its first meeting TOMORROW, Feb. 17 at 10:30am at the State Capitol, Room 315 and will be webcast at www.nmlegis.gov. NM demands accountability.