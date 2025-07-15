Epstein case: you have to realize what we’re talking about here

Jon Rappoport READ IN APP

Celia Farber captures it: “…Epstein’s network was a who’s who of American elite society—spiritually dead people who rule over our culture—art, science, academia, and media. Now those same people are trying to pin the tail on the Trump donkey while hoping to wash away the whole thing—leaving only Trump to be sacrificed.”

The Trump part of that is the fallout. The spiritually dead rulers are the main event. Epstein held out perverted sex and money and they came running. They see innocence as LIFE, and life is their chosen enemy. They have to destroy it. I’ve been describing them for more than 30 years. They reduce everything to The Mechanical. They do it in medicine. The human is puzzle pieces put together and nothing more. Communism is the mechanical state.

Media are always asking and answering the question, what will rivet the public’s attention right now and alter its perception? What will inevitably lead A to B? Government agencies and corporations are constantly testing and surveying and surveilling, in order to profile the population, so it can feed them food that will put them in island bubbles of synthetic belief. Where they can sell bills of goods.

Is it any wonder, when Trump came along and announced he was a super-salesman, right out in the open, that people leaped to his side? They wanted to be sold. They had been prepared for that. And he did have some very righteous things to impart. Now he’s caught up in the net. Epstein. He’s pretending he doesn’t understand why people want to “keep talking about this creep.”

No one is buying Trump’s sales job this time. And he has no clue about the dead people who rule over us. Part of him is part of them. The COVID vaccine, his baby, is an ultimate mechanical solution to a problem that doesn’t exist. And as a solution, it destroys. It lays waste. Trump is incapable of grasping THIS:..