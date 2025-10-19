“Billionaires are preparing themselves for Doomsday. Should we be worried?” (BBC). “Are Tech Billionaires Really Preparing for the End Of The World?” (NewsBreak). “Earth’s life support is failing. Will we act?” (Eco-Business). “As Gold Hits New Record, Some See Warning Signs of Civilizational Collapse” (Newsweek). How many are still clinging to the delusion that shiny metals will save them from what is unfolding? Fully exposing and halting the global climate engineering/weather warfare assault and the ubiquitous contamination it is causing is our only chance of buying time at this late hour. The latest installment of Global Alert News is below.

Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, September 13, 2025, #527

“Playing God with the Weather — a Disastrous Forecast”, is the title of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s upcoming governmental hearing to address the climate engineering atrocities taking place in our skies. What else has the US government?

Firestorms As A Weapon, US Military Exposed, 90 Second Alert

Exposed: forest fires as a military weapon. The military industrial complex and their controllers are now more desperate and dangerous than ever before. They feel they have the right to play God with the weather.

Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, October 11, 2025, #531

”Winter Weather Warning As 15 Inches of Snow To Hit This Weekend” (Newsweek). From record warmth to chemical winter, what happened to autumn? “Major risks to climate stability and the world economy”, another dire.

Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, October 4, 2025, #530

Chemical winter weather warfare is already being scheduled for some regions of the US, even though record summer-like heat persists, “Shock October Heat Wave” (Newsweek). In Canada, “Keep the AC on: October heat

