In 2011, a small group of extremely influential people met to discuss the future of humanity. Among their ranks were Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Nathan Myhrvold, Sergey Brin, and the infamous pedophile child trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein. But this was not the first time these powerful and affluent technophiles had met to determine how best to control society. For many years, I have been unwittingly preparing to write this piece and a bulk of my previous investigations will intersect with this article. For those who aren’t aware, I have written extensively about Jeffrey Epstein’s influence on leading politicians and scientists; I have revealed previously unknown details behind the rise of Jeff Bezos; I have mapped out the history of modern Globalism; and I have written about the political influences behind such infamous leaders as Bill Clinton and Tony Blair.

In my NEWSHOUND series, I have covered the history of Elon Musk; his family life; his early businesses; as well as his more hidden ties to Microsoft. I’ve also examined the psychological “Nudge Units” adopted by Obama and Cameron respectively which were designed by the father of behavioural economics Richard Thaler and his colleague and co-author Cass Sunstein. And recently I revealed Eric Weinstein’s work for the UN, designing the current unfettered immigration we have seen happen all around the globe, along with his participation in Edge when it was almost fully funded by Jeffrey Epstein. However, I wasn’t expecting all these investigations to merge into one investigation eventually.

Since I began reporting on Epstein and his accomplices in 2019, I have been searching for something rather specific. I have been trying to find people with previously unknown or unrevealed connections to the sex-offending intelligence operative. In doing so, I’ve been hopping around the internet archives on the hunt for concrete evidence that powerful people such as Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk met in person with Jeffrey Epstein. Although there were many rumours which suggest as much, finding definitive proof of these powerful people all in the same room, at the same time, has been challenging. However, what I wasn’t expecting to find was Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk being trained to manipulate the masses via a Jeffrey Epstein-funded program. But, alas, here we are.

Prepare to look behind the curtain of power, as we investigate more than just Musk and Bezos’s connections to Jeffrey Epstein. We’re going to discover how an elite psychological operations unit trained the future technocratic elite on how to manipulate our lives, our societies, and, most of all, our minds. The Four Factors for Control—Those who want to take over and control society require four main components: A paradigm-shifting technology; a coherent political social science; a loyal leadership group; and, most importantly, political consent.

Historically, many great thinkers have tried and failed to find some form of political panacea for all our ills and it is often a novel technological paradigm shift which has been the most effective way to drive real change. Any emerging technology capable of revolutionising certain aspects of our society can be implemented in several ways. Future technologies are almost always imagined and predicted decades before they arise, and those who understand the implications of a paradigm-shifting technology can also seek to control its evolution, implementation and its accessibility.

Technological Paradigm Shift: The past is littered with technological paradigm shifts. The wheel; the road; bronze, iron and steel; steam trains; gunpowder, dynamite, and the atomic bomb have all had a massive impact on how human society has developed. Every time such a technology has emerged in the past, our society’s infrastructure has been irreversibly redrawn and this has led to people’s lives being shaken up like it’s a game. The vast majority of humans, as the pieces in this game, get redistributed around the board in preparation for the proverbial next level. And we again find ourselves on the precipice of such a predictable change.

The world of tomorrow has already been extensively mapped out. For more than half a century, those in power have been designing the Globalist megacity utopia where humanity becomes inextricably entangled with Artificial Intelligence, nanotechnology and various implantables. A very small group of very wealthy actors have been in control of the design, implementation and direction of the major technologies of the future. Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Sergey Brin, and Elon Musk are four clear examples of the billionaire elite who have the ability to irrevocably change the course of humanity in many ways.

Political Social Science: When faced with a technological shift into a new epoch, the prevailing Establishment usually jumps at the opportunity to redesign society. They often adopt an experimental branch of political social science which they think will best fit the developing paradigm. Adopting a social science which will hold firm in an ever-changing world is vital if those in power want to retain control over an emerging system. Within modern Western democracies, the preferred system of social governance has already been adopted.

Whether you wanted it or not, the likes of Bill Clinton and Tony Blair have forced Third Way politics, as imagined by Anthony Giddens, on America and Britain, with many other Western nation-states joining suit. Third Way ideology is essentially an ideological stepping stone which they intend to utilise to take us from democratic nation-states and onto a form of undemocratic multipolar Globalism. In the case of Third Way politics, we can see how this process unfolded. By the time Bill Clinton was running for president in 1992, he hadn’t only adopted the Third Way political science created by Giddens, but he was also preaching it from his political pulpit. At the same time, the future New Labour elite were in America and hanging on every word spoken by the likes of Anthony Giddens, Robert Reich, and Larry Summers.

For instance, Yvette Cooper worked on the Clinton campaign in 1992, Blair and Brown came back from trips to America during this period and they attempted to push Third Way politics onto the then Labour leader John Smith, while Ed Balls was studying under Robert Reich and Larry Summers at Harvard. Eventually, the Labour upstarts designed the so-called “New Labour” party and modelled it on the reformed New Democrats of Bill Clinton.

Leadership Group: To drive people in a new direction, social scientists must first successfully gain the king’s ear. They must convince those who crave power, but are yet to gain power, that their brand-new branch of political science is what must be adopted. Whether it’s Klaus Schwab’s brand of Stakeholder Capitalism or Anthony Giddens’s Third Way politics, a young and aspiring leadership group must be recruited and trained to make it work.

There are many examples of industrial leadership training programs, the most famous being the Forum for Young Global Leaders—originally the Global Leaders for Tomorrow program—run by the World Economic Forum. The first year of the latter program saw Tony Blair and Gordon Brown attend alongside Angela Merkel, Bill Gates, Nicolas Sarkozy and many other potential young leaders who were later installed into power. Also in attendance, alongside Blair and Brown, was Larry Summers, who was another proponent of Third Way politics and an Epstein associate, who was appointed Under Secretary for International Affairs of the United States Department of the Treasury under President Bill Clinton’s administration.

The leadership training mill was not limited to the WEF’s Young Global Leaders program. Blair and Brown had already been put through the US-run International Visitors Leadership Program which originated out of a wartime operation set up by Nelson Rockefeller. The German Marshall Fund also runs multiple leadership courses from their Harvard base which specifically target leadership candidates focused on European/Russian affairs. These sorts of leadership programs are a way for state apparatus to instil future leaders with the socio-economic philosophy which best suits the chosen political paradigm of the ruling elite.

Consent: The fundamental issue with creating radical political change isn’t in the difficulty of persuading a small, tight-knit, leadership cabal to adopt a chosen brand of social science, the real issue is how to convince the majority of voters to cast their ballots for a newly developed and relatively untested social order. This is an especially pertinent problem when the chosen branch of social science doesn’t initially benefit the wider population. To convince the electorate to vote for their suppression, the consequences must be obscured.

To enact real change, those in power don’t only require newly emerging technologies, a freshly created social science, and a group of leaders hungry for power who are willing to adopt a new paradigm, they also require a way to enact behavioural change on the masses. The people who want to control society must be able to harness behavioural economics and the social psychology of the population they seek to enforce control over. Most importantly, they must have control over the means for propagating information. In this regard, we currently see Mainstream Media being supplanted by social media platforms such as Facebook and X. The fact that the control of information is currently in the same hands as those who control technology should worry us all. This should increase exponentially once they head towards government.

In this article, I will map out how the future technocrats were trained by the most prominent social and economic psychologists of the past 20 years, to manipulate society via courses directly funded by Jeffrey Epstein.

The Intellectual Divide—In the early seventeenth century, a German Rosicrucian pamphlet mentioned “The Invisible College”. This was a small meeting of noted scholars, which in the early years included the Irish natural philosopher Robert Boyle, and the infamous English architect, mathematician, astronomer and physicist, Christopher Wren. This sort of meeting of great minds continued later in the same century with the Republic of Letters which encouraged long-distance letter writing between the intellectual community. This was the intellectual community revolutionising how they communicated, spurred on by simple technological advances in writing tools and increased access to materials. This systematically encouraged and focused boost in intellectual networking gave rise to powerful organisations such as the Royal Society.

What came out of this maelstrom of elite societies, scholarly organisations, and information exchange groups, hasn’t simply had a massive impact on our understanding of physics, chemistry and biology. Some of the most pernicious and dangerous developments in modern science have been in social theory, psychology and economics. Since the days of the Invisible College, many elite intellectual organisations have been formed to meet the darker side of humanity’s more nefarious ends, to push technological evangelism while controlling the pace of scientific development.

While some of these organisations are created as a simple networking tool for certain sectors of the scientific or political elite, others have been made manifest to push an agenda of control over the vast majority of the global population. One man who was inspired by the invisible college of yesteryear was John Brockman. Throughout the 1980s and 90s, Brockman set up a comprehensive and distinct modern iteration of these intellectual endeavours which he eventually named “Edge.org”. Brockman was an extremely influential intellectual, who had been the author/editor of 19 books by 1995, which was the same year he published, “The Third Culture: Beyond the Scientific Revolution”. The latter work is extremely pertinent to this investigation in particular.

Brockman was born in 1941, seven months before America entered World War II. He began his career in 1965, working at the Film-Makers’ Cinematheque. His mother was a registered nurse, while his father was a well-known flower broker known throughout Boston as the “carnation king”. He grew up as a Jew in an Irish Catholic neighbourhood, where he and his brother Philip regularly got into fights. Philip was a scientist by trade, being of the initial group employed by NASA to work on their space program and later retraining as a laser scientist in the 1970s.

Throughout the 1960s, John Brockman was directly influenced by the composer John Cage, who handed Brockman a copy of a Norbert Wiener book entitled “Cybernetics” during a 1965 New York dinner. According to Brockman, this began his obsession with what he called “the cybernetic idea” while also influencing his desire to create more opportunities for intellectual encounters.

In 1981, John Brockman founded “The Reality Club”, which saw a small group of mostly New York-based intellectuals meet for seminars on scientific topics trending amongst the intellectual Establishment. The Reality Club’s members included some of the greatest minds of the era, some of those who were attempting to push scientific frontiers to the max, such as Isaac Asimov, Richard Dawkins, Daniel Dennett and Steven Pinker. Originally, Brockman created the Edge Foundation in 1988 but it was only once the World Wide Web had been properly developed that Edge found its home online. Edge soon became the focus of Brockman’s attention and the Reality Club was eventually reorganised into the Edge Foundation in January 1997.

With the Edge Foundation online, John Brockman began to gather intellectuals. The first Edge meeting took place on 21 December 1996, and included a talk by Richard Dawkins entitled: “Science, Delusion and the Appetite for Wonder“. The scientists involved in the Reality Club, and then Edge, were some of the most sought-after thinkers of the day. The offer of networking with big names was already attracting further scientific celebrities and Edge soon became central to the plans of a certain New York money-man named Jeffrey Epstein.

Such networking wasn’t only successful because the regular Edge attendees were so illustrious and well-known, much of Edge’s popularity was down to John Brockman himself. Howard Rheingold, an American writer and teacher who specialises in the cultural, social and political implications of modern communication media, once said of Brockman: “John Brockman has an uncanny way of knowing people who know something important and a talent for putting those people together.”

And Rheingold’s assertion was correct, Brockman had embedded himself within the deep state Establishment from the 1960s onwards and, alongside his knack for predicting the future, he was always a successful top-flight interlocutor. As a rule of thumb, Brockman surrounded himself with movers and shakers and this took more of a scientific bent the closer he got to old age. For Brockman to understand which intellectuals he should entice, first he needed to decipher which scientific advancements were most pertinent to our unfolding reality. He wasn’t the only one who craved such knowledge. A vast array of power players could see the obvious benefits of knowing the future that the reigning intellectual elite had already predicted to emerge, and Edge was created to be a vehicle towards such ends.