From the UK Labour Party’s paper Personal Responsibility and Changing Behaviour

Brockman and Epstein saw many benefits in Thaler’s teachings. They had certain aspects of total technological control covered; they had the ear of many world leaders, they had introduced the Third Way politics of the future into the public arena, with its creator Anthony Giddens also being involved in Edge; but they were yet to figure out how to manufacture the consent of the voting population efficiently. This was where Thaler’s newly created strain of behavioural economics came into play. Behavioural economics was the Establishment’s best hope for achieving change amongst regular people, most importantly, without those targeted realising how or why they were being manipulated.

In 2008, Thaler was an attendee at the San Francisco dinner held by Edge, but this wouldn’t be his only involvement with Brockman and Epstein’s organisation. Thaler also went to Edge specifically to train an extremely select group of Edge members in his newly developed branch of psychological operations. In October 2008, Edge hosted a course, funded by Jeffrey Epstein, which focused on this new form of behavioural science. Richard Thaler and Sendhil Mullainathan, a professor of economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, designed the six-part course themselves.

Johnny Vedmore vs Joe Allen – Is Musk the Manufactured Antithesis of the Establishment? This course was designed to be a “master class” something which the Edge website claimed was “the most recent iteration of Edge’s development,” and had begun the previous year. The first Edge master class of 2008 was called: “Libertarian Paternalism: Why it is Impossible Not to Nudge”, while the second in the master class series was entitled: “Improving Choices with Machine Readable Disclosure”.

The second part of the Edge Master Class saw only eight Edge members in attendance: Jeff Bezos, Nathan Myhrvold, Salar Kamangar, Daniel Kahneman, Danny Hilis, Paul Romer, Elon Musk and Sean Parker, while the third part also saw George Dyson and France LeClerc join the group. This wasn’t a random group of thinkers, these were some of the most powerful movers and shakers in the digital world. This Edge event saw the leading experts of behavioural economics training the very top echelons of Google, Amazon, YouTube, Space X, Intellectual Ventures, Facebook and Peter Thiel’s Founder Fund.

Alongside Thaler and Mullainathan, Daniel Kahneman is one of the leading experts in not only behavioural economics but also cognitive psychology and the processes behind judgement and decision-making. Thaler and Kahneman started working together in the 1970s when Thaler arrived at Stanford. Kahneman also had a close business relationship with Richard Thaler by sitting on the board of Fuller and Thaler Asset Management, Inc.

The attendees of this Edge Master Class would soon become the most powerful people in the world, more powerful than any president, prime minister or king. Paul Romer is an American economist and policy entrepreneur, who later became Chief Economist for the World Bank in 2016 and eventually shared a Nobel Prize in Economics alongside William Nordhaus. The year before the Edge event in question, Salar Kamangar replaced the founder of YouTube, Chad Hurley, as CEO of YouTube and, in February 2014, he left the company. Kamangar was replaced as CEO at YouTube by another staunch Edge regular, Susan Wojcicki.

Danny Hillis had previously worked at Disney and had co-founded Applied Minds, but by this time he had founded Metaweb Technologies which was later acquired by Google. The infamous creator of Napster, Sean Parker, was already invested in Facebook by this point. However, maybe more notably, Parker had become a managing partner at Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, a San Francisco-based venture capital fund. The founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, was already a powerful mover and shaker by 2008, while Nathan Myhrvold’s Intellectual Ventures controlled almost 70,000 patents and patents pending at its peak.

The third Jeffrey Epstein-funded Master Class in the series which Elon Musk attended was entitled: “The Psychology of Scarcity”, and it begins with a Sendhil Mullainathan quote that suggested they were imagining how to benefit from an impoverished population, stating: “Let’s put aside poverty alleviation for a second, and let’s ask, “Is there something intrinsic to poverty that has value and that is worth studying in and of itself?” One of the reasons that is the case is that, purely aside from magic bullets, we need to understand are there unifying principles under conditions of scarcity that can help us understand behavior and to craft intervention. If we feel that conditions of scarcity evoke certain psychology, then that, not to mention pure scientific interest, will affect a vast majority of interventions. It’s an important and old question.”

The United Kingdom’s Behavioural Insights team have since been used to coerce the population during the coronavirus pandemic with the Nudge Unit coordinating closely with the Department of Health and Social Care in “crafting the government response”. The Institute for Government noted the Nudge Unit’s “use of “disgust” as an incentive to wash hands and the suggestion of singing Happy Birthday to ensure hands are washed for the requisite 20 seconds.”

Regardless of how powerful the majority of the attendees of Richard Thaler’s Master Class in behavioural psychology were, Elon Musk was the real rising star in this room. Officially, Musk represented Space X and Tesla, but his growing business portfolio, alongside his wealth, power and influence, has increased exponentially ever since.

When Elon Musk bought Twitter, he made his intentions for the future direction of the app clear. Musk intends to turn X.com into the Western equivalent of WeChat, an everything app which will not only be the biggest social media platform in the world, but will also be a payment platform from where you’ll be able to manage your money, bills, shopping, and much more. The development of X is fundamentally a prescient step towards what Musk perceives as an inevitable new paradigm. The psychological manipulation of the public via powerful social media platforms won’t only be used to reap potential economic benefits for those in control of sites like X, Facebook, or Google, they will be used by the government to sway popular opinion, too. So, as Elon Musk crosses the proverbial Rubicon from being someone who is in direct control of a platform which has the potential to create mass social change, onto Government, big questions must be asked.

Exacting Behavioural Change—In this article, I will attempt to briefly describe the breadth of what is termed “behavioural economics”, but once you begin researching this subject one thing becomes extremely clear—everything we do, every action we take, and every decision we make is encompassed by behavioural economics.

It’s not simply a case of nudging people’s behaviour concerning purchases or credit cards, you can use these techniques to create a range of behavioural changes in people outside of economics, too. To a behavioural economist, people’s actions are mappable. Everyone is driven by a mental model, and altering their mental models will, in turn, change their behaviour by giving their targets specific stimuli designed to nudge them into choosing an alternative option.



During the third class of the 2008 Edge course, Mullainathan describes it like this: “It’s about how there’s a large set of programs where we’re trying to encourage behavioral change in some form, and one of the underlying themes that emerges that unifies them is can we effectively elicit the mental model people operate with and then use that to then create behavioral change. It’s a structured way to think about the behavioral change literature.” One of the aforementioned attendees Daniel Kahneman, a leading expert in cognitive psychology and the processes behind judgement and decision-making, recognised the psychological potential of this technology, stating on Edge:

“What we’re saying is that there is a technology emerging from behavioral economics. It’s not only an abstract thing. You can do things with it. We are just at the beginning. I thought that the input of psychology into behavioral economics was done. But hearing Sendhil was very encouraging because there was a lot of new psychology there. That conversation is continuing and it looks to me as if that conversation is going to go forward. It’s pretty intuitive, based on research, good theory, and important.”

Although we believe ourselves to be somewhat discerning when making tough decisions, human behaviour is very predictable and, ergo, easy to manipulate. A lot of behavioural economics is data-driven, it’s as simple as: if we are confronted with our data output in a certain way, we will often choose to make different decisions. The more information they have about you, the more they can design their “nudges” to best sway your behaviour, whether you want them to or not. And that is the crux of behavioural economics, the more information they have about you, the easier it is to manipulate you into making certain decisions.

Richard Thaler, The Father of Behavioural Economics. (Courtesy of The Guardian)

When Thaler and Sunstein officially went on the road in 2008 to convince people of Nudge theory, they weren’t shy about its potential to overstep previously unspoken red lines. In a Boston Globe article on 2 March 2008, written by Drake Bennett, entitled: “When Shove Comes to Push”, Bennett states:

“Thaler, Sunstein, and other similar-minded thinkers argue that this approach has a panoply of applications: Besides improving people’s financial and energy habits, it could restructure health insurance and medical care. In the social realm, some economists are experimenting with contracts to get people to lose weight; in their book, Thaler and Sunstein even suggest changes to the marriage contract.”

After they had released Nudge, Thaler and Sunstein wrote articles in several papers setting out their stall. In the Chicago Tribune on 6 April 2008, Thaler and Sunstein wrote an article entitled: “A Gentle Prod to Go Green”, the behavioural tinkerers wrote:

“Behavioral economics is an exciting new field that combines standard economics with an understanding of human psychology. From the standpoint of behavioral economics, it is important to focus on both the economic and the psychological aspects of the climate change problem. The economic aspect has to do with people’s incentives. Neither big companies nor individual consumers are required to pay their full share of the environmental costs they impose on everyone else.”

In reality, within behavioural economics, as practiced by Thaler and Sunstein, the general public is unwittingly convinced to accept the final bill for whatever policies those in power wish to enact. Whenever the politicians in power think that they know better than everyone else, they are free to systematically manipulate the general public via subversive psychological methods. In fact, much of Thaler and Sunstein’s teachings interfere unduly with personal choice, the very definition of the “nanny state”.

Thaler and Sunstein referred to their branch of psychology as “libertarian paternalism” and they saw the desire to nudge as a natural part of a capitalist system. In an article written by Thaler and Sunstein for the Los Angeles Times on 2 April 2008, entitled: “Designing Better Choices”, it states:

“We find ourselves these days mired in political battles that pit laissez-faire capitalism, with it’s reliance on unrestricted free markets, against heavily regulated capitalism, which favours government mandates and bans in an effort to ensure “good” outcomes. But this opposition is false and misleading. Any system of free markets will include some kind of choice architecture, and that means libertarian paternalism can offer a real “third way” around the battleground.”

However, to make this “third way” viable, Thaler and Sunstein have not only had to redefine “psyops” as “behavioural economics”, they have also redefined some “humans” as something they call “Econs”. These are predictable, rational actors whose behaviour is extremely influenced by sudden economic change. Thaler and Sunstein mention Econs a lot during Nudge, separating them from the humans who require nudging:

“Econs respond primarily to incentives. If the government taxes candy, they will buy less candy, but they are not influenced by such “irrelevant” factors as the order in which options are displayed. Humans respond to incentives too, but they are also influenced by nudges. By properly deploying both incentives and nudges we can improve people’s lives, and help solve many of society’s major problems. And we can do so while still insisting on everyone’s freedom to choose.”

It is clear that Thaler and Sunstein attempt to redefine what it means to be human. For them, humans need to be cajoled to make them act as the ruling class would like them to act. They clearly believe that humans would make worse decisions than Econs if they were left to their own devices but, in turn, that is based on the presupposition that the government always makes better decisions than the general population.

It’s true that some of the reasons why humans make poor decisions is due to a lack of specific information. However, like with the psychology of scarcity in relation to poverty, the unspoken issue here is actually concerning the psychology of scarcity concerning information. If everyone were given access to all the information from the start, then people would make better choices about who they were governed by and how society is constructed or, in this case, constricted. The digital panopticon is fuelled by the control of information. As with Bentham’s design of a hypothetical panopticon prison, in Thaler’s world, the state has access to all the information it requires to nudge us while the general public is denied accurate information systematically. This manufactured information scarcity is not only a tool which the government uses to coerce our behaviour and decision-making, it has also become a commonly used tool of the biggest social media organisations and search engines.

Musk now owns one of the biggest social media platforms in the world and the amount of data his company can harvest about each user is excessive. They know what you watch, what you like, what you share, your private messages, and a growing selection of individual data sets which will allow them to build mental models of each individual. At the same time, Peter Thiel’s Palantir is also growing its datasets on individuals, while YouTube, Facebook, Amazon and Google are doing alike. These organisations are blatantly guilty of systematically controlling, hiding and censoring information from their users.

Another of Peter Thiel’s colleagues, Eric R. Weinstein, was also a member of Epstein and Brockman’s Edge—At the moment, we are providing major companies with masses of our personal information daily and, in return, they are profiling us in more ways than one. That mass of data we supply to these companies allows them to control almost every action we take without us even realising it’s happening. The next step is for Artificial Intelligence to be programmed to systemise this mechanism further until the vast majority of our decisions are controlled by our personal devices.

Look Who’s Nudging Now!

Behavioural nudge units are not anything new. But, conventionally, those who would use our psychology against us have tended to act from the shadowy realm of clandestine intelligence operations, with their actions regarded as underhand by most. However, since Richard Thaler came on the scene, this murky branch of behavioural psychology has been rebranded as an everyday tool ready to be utilised by those who seek to govern.



The act of nudging behaviour en masse is a form of psychological manipulation that is already being used by our military and police forces to influence people’s emotions, beliefs and behaviour. The term “psyops” is being rebranded as “nudging”, allowing it to be slowly but surely adopted by governments worldwide as a legitimate way to control the actions of the global population, and it isn’t only governments that will be enthusiastically adopting this tried and tested technique. The most effective way to use such psychological manipulation will be online, and it will be our personalised datasets that will be used to design how best to nudge us individually.

There is no doubt that various online companies will use this technology to control more than just what we purchase. For this reason, it shouldn’t be surprising that Bezos, Musk, Brin and their ilk have been trained in mass behavioural psychology. What should be much more of a surprise is that they were learning such techniques via a course funded by an elite child trafficking intelligence asset like Jeffrey Epstein. It’s hard to surprise most onlookers nowadays, partly because we have already entered the era of fifth-generation warfare and that may be why such a pernicious science is being so readily welcomed by governments and technocrats worldwide.

It is no coincidence that behavioural economics is emerging now, just as a centralised digital panopticon takes shape around us, brought to fruition by the likes of Thiel, Musk, Gates, Bezos and Brin. Elon Musk may be the wealthiest and most powerful person on Earth and, because of his investments, his wealth will likely increase at an exponential rate. Many of Musk’s supporters are fanatical, many of them idolise him, while some of that energy is synthetically driven by technology which uses focused behavioural nudging to improve Musk’s PR image. For the potential future technocratic leaders to create the world of tomorrow, a step towards governance is required, and Musk is now making his move.

We have seen a sudden lurch towards technocracy during the 2024 election, signalled by J.D. Vance, Peter Thiel and Elon Musk becoming major political players and getting one step closer to being part of the government.

Another of Epstein’s associates who I’ve covered extensively has also become a colleague of Elon Musk recently, Nicole Junkermann. The German entrepreneur was invested in the Israeli Unit 8200 start-up company Carbyne911 alongside Jeffrey Epstein, Peter Thiel and former Israeli PM Ehud Barak. Junkermann became part of Space X after selling her Swarm satellite company to Musk’s Starlink. As well as her business links with Epstein, Nicole Junkermann had previously ridden on the Lolita Express on two separate occasions, which included a secretive meeting in the UK reportedly with two US senators at Wexner’s Foxcote House.