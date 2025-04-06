Brockman was regularly lauded in the Mainstream Media throughout his career (From The Guardian) However, Brockman’s gatherings were designed to be pointedly different from most of the scientific societies of the past. Brockman was looking to create what he termed a “Third Culture” to make scientific endeavour accessible to the wider intellectual community. To understand this, we must first examine Brockman’s reason for using the term “Third Culture”. In a 1959 book by C. P. Snow entitled “The Two Cultures”, the author explained how academics were split into two diverse intellectual groups. The academics within the humanities appeared to have little to no understanding or knowledge of those intellectuals from the traditional natural sciences, and vice versa. Snow’s point was best summarised in this well-quoted part of his thesis:

“A good many times I have been present at gatherings of people who, by the standards of the traditional culture, are thought highly educated and who have with considerable gusto been expressing their incredulity at the illiteracy of scientists. Once or twice I have been provoked and have asked the company how many of them could describe the Second Law of Thermodynamics. The response was cold: it was also negative. Yet I was asking something which is the scientific equivalent of: Have you read a work of Shakespeare’s?”

To both Snow and Brockman, the general knowledge gap between social and natural scientists was a clear issue. Where both men saw the two groups as separate and distinct cultural entities, Brockman was intent on creating an alternative culture, where they could synthesise and learn from each other. Although he claimed to have been the first to attempt to bridge this intellectual divide, many organisations had wrestled with the same issue.

Brockman’s intentions were clear, he knew that real power did not reside in one place and that physics, biology and chemistry could only have a significant impact on wider society if their importance were truly understood at the level where they could be implemented into policy. However hard he tried to overcome the divide between intellectuals of these distinctly separate disciplines, Brockman’s Third Culture became more of a mishmash of the elite scientific Establishment. Regardless, his organisation would have more than simple networking benefits for those involved.

When Jeffrey Met Elon—Those who attended Edge from the late 1990s were more than just scientists, essentially they were elite, rock star status, celebrity intellectuals, who had already obtained vast wealth, power and influence. Membership of Edge became inextricably linked with the ability to generate vast wealth. Those directing Edge weren’t looking to fill up stadiums with scientists of every ilk, instead, they wanted to fill up small meeting rooms with the ruling class of the elite scientific circles, and that’s exactly what they did. This gave rise to Edge’s so-called “Billionaires Dinner”.



Most people who have looked into the Epstein case have seen images of Epstein attending a Billionaires Dinner or two, alongside members of his operation such as Sarah Kellen and even some of his known sex-trafficked victims like Cindy Lopez. Many of the attendees at Edge spoke highly of Epstein’s intellect, even after he had been convicted, jailed, and publicly vilified. Steven Pinker was one of those regular attendees of Brockman’s scientific gatherings who was roundly criticised in the media for his lack of regret for associating with Jeffrey Epstein, something of which Bill Gates was also guilty.

Read Epstein 101: Influence and Collusion—However, once Epstein was arrested the second time and the case blew up in the Mainstream Media, many other regular Edge members either dissociated themselves publicly from the infamous money-man or simply refused to comment to the press. Finding direct links between Epstein and the high-profile elites who were proactively distancing themselves from him, was always going to be difficult. Especially as many of those involved can systematically censor the information. Those who were most keen to hide their connections to Jeffrey Epstein are in total control of the major social media and video platforms such as Google, YouTube, Twitter/X, Facebook and Amazon.



Edge was a perfect platform to allow Epstein to network with some of the most important people in science. This includes some of the most influential people responsible for designing the technocratic panopticon taking shape around us. Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, could have met Epstein on several occasions. Bezos was based in New York during the early 1990s, where he had been working his way up to becoming the vice president of D. E. Shaw’s hedge fund before he started setting up Amazon. D. E. Shaw’s founder, David Shaw himself, had become an economic policy advisor for the Clinton administration when Mark Middleton and Jeffrey Epstein visited Bill Clinton’s White House 17 times over two years.

Read David Shaw and The Rise of Jeff Bezos on UK Column News—Jeff Bezos was also already turning in the same circles of the New York elite as Jeffrey Epstein. Bezos even entered into an online partnership with Sotheby’s during the late 1990s while Mega Group member and Epstein’s main funder Les Wexner was on the board of the auction house. He also shared a love of Formula One racing with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and there were plenty of other opportunities where Bezos could have interacted with Epstein, but it was at Edge where a direct connection would most likely be found. Bezos attended Brockman’s Billionaire Dinners almost religiously and was a regular participant in the courses Edge ran for their elite members.

From the late 90s onwards, almost every top member of the future ruling technocratic Establishment was involved with Edge. Bill Gates of Microsoft was a regular, Sergey Brin of Google was also a stalwart attendee and the presence of Nathan Myhrvold of Intellectual Ventures should not be understated either. Larry Page and Eric Schmidt, who were also representing Google, were noted at Edge events, alongside Anne Wojcicki of 23andMe and Elon Musk, who was representing Space X and Tesla during the period he was attending Edge.

Elon Musk has managed to remain distant and detached from the Epstein case. There is one photo in particular of Musk alongside Ghislaine Maxwell which has been heavily shared online and is often used as proof of some form of the connection between Musk and Epstein. However, evidentially speaking, a single photo of Musk and Maxwell is pretty inconclusive. This is especially so seeing as Ghislaine Maxwell regularly photo-bombed elites at high-brow events as part of her repertoire. It was also reported by Business Insider that Maxwell asked Musk on that occasion to “destroy the internet”.

We know that Elon Musk had a profile page on Edge.org and we also know that he had attended a few well-documented meetings. It may have been difficult to find concrete evidence that Elon Musk was in the same room as Jeffrey Epstein, but it was not impossible. Epstein and Musk were both at one exclusive Edge event in particular.

Only about 25 people attended the Edge Billionaires Dinner of 2011, an event which took place just after Jeffrey Epstein had been released from prison for his initial conviction. It was revealed in a BuzzFeed News article that Epstein was at the Billionaires Dinner that year. He was even caught in a blurry photo at the event which was also published by Buzz Feed News. However, what the reporters failed to notice in that article is that Elon Musk was actually in the same photo, too. You can see Jeffrey Epstein sitting at the same table as Zack Bogue of Montara Capital Partners, and just 3 metres away from Epstein is Elon Musk. Musk was attending the event alongside his then-wife Talulah Musk. Elon and Talulah had married a year before the event in question and they had divorced a year after.

John Brockman was in attendance alongside his son Max Brockman who was managing Brockman Inc. Nathan Myhrvold, Jeff Bezos and Sergey Brin were also in attendance. Salar Kamangar represented YouTube, reporter David Brooks was there for the New York Times and even musician Peter Gabriel was noted amongst the attendees at the dinner.

Jeffrey Epstein had become significantly more low profile after his prison term, so he’s not officially listed as an attendee at the event, but he was there, as we can see from one blurry photo taken at the dinner by Nathan Myhrvold and published on Edge.org. Although this photo shows Elon Musk and Jeffrey Epstein at the same Edge event, there was more to find. Tracing Elon Musk’s involvement with Edge while it was almost fully funded by Jeffrey Epstein leads us to a much more significant and worrying course: the standardisation of government-sponsored psychological operations to systematically manipulate an unwitting public.

Elon Musk’s Training in Psychological Manipulation Funded by Epstein—The psychological manipulation of the masses via various intelligence-linked programs is well-documented. The officially sanctioned, government-led programming of the general population is not a conspiracy theory, it has become accepted by many as a mainstream method to enact control. Such abhorrent and underhand manipulation used to be resigned to the realm of secretive and subversive intelligence programs or campaigns run by major PR companies, but that changed abruptly once Richard Thaler and Cass Sunstein took their brand of behavioural economics on the road.

It was the Democratic Party under Barack Obama that first welcomed the creators of what were eventually termed “nudge units” into the White House. This led to government-attached units set up to subtly “nudge” people into changing their behaviour on behalf of those who wish to control the future direction of society. In the United Kingdom, Richard Thaler also found a friend in David Cameron and his Conservative Party administration, and they soon created what was termed the behavioural insight unit in the United Kingdom.

The British Governments during this period were already ahead of Thaler in many regards. In 2004, Tony Blair’s New Labour produced a paper entitled: “Personal Responsibility and Changing Behaviour: the state of knowledge and its implications for public policy”. Within this fascinating example of the Government overstepping what may be considered appropriate to the electorate, part of the paper “reviews the growing body of knowledge about alternative, and perhaps more subtle, ways in which government might affect personal behaviour.” The paper concludes that the use of behavioural change would be positive for government policy, stating:

“Looking to the future there is an evident need to strengthen our theoretical and empirical understanding of what drives behaviour and behavioural change. Just as important will be the wider testing out of policy tools to develop a more sophisticated toolkit for policy-makers. Policy should not simply proclaim personal responsibility or blame, but needs to be shaped around the ways in which people actually think and feel, and the social and psychological forces that influence behaviour.”

It wasn’t only the Tory government which was cooing at Richard Thaler. In a Guardian article from 12 July 2008, entitled: “From Obama to Cameron, why do so many politicians want a piece of Richard Thaler?”, New Labour’s Richard Reeves is also noted as desperate to get Thaler aboard, with Aditya Chakrabortty writing:

“”There was a time when Labour would have been all over Thaler and Downing Street would have pulled him in for a chat. Now, it’s the other side that are showing they are open to new ideas,” says former government adviser Richard Reeves. “Sadly, that tells you where the intellectual energy is in British politics.” Reeves has taken it upon himself to organise a dinner next Tuesday with Thaler and some government advisers and thinktankers from the centre left.”

After Richard Thaler, described as “the father of behavioural economics”, published his book in 2008, entitled: “Nudge: Improving Decisions About Health, Wealth, and Happiness”, those who wanted to manipulate people’s behaviour began to flock to him. It wasn’t only Cameron and Obama who understood how the study of behavioural economics could be applied generally to change the behaviour of the general population. This was the perfect tool to systematically manufacture consent amongst the voting population and, if applied industrially, had the potential to change the entire world.