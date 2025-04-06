For almost a century, Technocracy Inc. has been on the rise. Elon Musk’s maternal grandfather, Joshua Norman Haldeman, was a director of Technocracy Incorporated which, like the Edge Foundation, was originally founded in New York. Technocracy Incorporated was created in the 1930s and, either ironically or presciently, politicians and members of political parties were not permitted to become members. Even though they barred politicians, at the same time the organisation desired a radical restructuring of political, social and economic life in Canada, something which led to them becoming labelled as subversive to the war effort and banned during World War II. Regardless, as technological sophistication has increased, so has its ability to mould society.

What we’re currently seeing is an attempt to create a Third Culture of sorts. There may be no better example of an effort to synthesise social science and formal science than technocrats like Elon Musk and J.D. Vance taking control of the levers of political power. The Third Culture has been bubbling away for a long time. In the era of Musk’s grandfather, it had been inconceivable that political science and formal science could work together. Snow had recognised the dilemma and he was the first to properly define the communication issues between the humanities and the natural sciences. Brockman took that a step further and decided, as many others who are engrossed by a purely binary conundrum do, that there could be a potential third way to go about things.

The Third Culture is very much like Third Way politics. The practitioners of Third Way politics purge the extremities of their party to gain power. However, once in power, the claim that the solutions reside in the centre of politics is soon discovered to be illusory. In relation, the Third Culture can only be attempted by those who believe they can bridge the gap between a divide that can never be connected. If you design the social sciences based on practical science then you’ll soon discover that humaneness is inextricably lost. That’s what a world designed by rational scientists looks like, it’s authoritarian, it knows best, and, if it can’t control us with physics, then it’ll control us physically. The Third Culture is an attempt to deny humanity, or at least the humanities.

Third Way politics pushes perpetual warfare, austerity and poverty upon us, nudging us into the arms of an unforgiving and unethical form of governance. In the future, the technocrats will be in charge whether you like it or not. They will be the chosen few who will program the algorithms that drive every part of our society. In reality, a society where humans relinquish control over to technological science itself is the real Third Culture to come.

There are many questions that arise from studying these outrageously subversive technocrats, but one of the most important questions may be: What is Edge?

This is an organisation where the technocratic rulers of the here and now designed our future bit by bit. Edge is where the people in charge of almost all major parts of the online world are trained. Sergey Brin, trained in course after course at Edge. Jeff Bezos, trained in course after course at Edge. Nathan Myhrvold, Salar Kamangar, Elon Musk, all attended an elite organisation where everyone involved is now in complete control of our existence.

Should we not point at these events and exclaim that Edge could be a function of a grander conspiracy? What is to stop someone from positing that the people involved in Edge are designing not only our systems, our politics, our poverty, but even our very culture?

While we look at the people who took part in these Jeffrey Epstein-funded events as individuals, it states quite clearly that they were representing their companies at the highest levels. We shouldn’t lose sight of the implications of this fact. It is not only individuals conspiring together at Edge, it’s Google, YouTube, Amazon, Twitter/X, Thiel’s Founders Fund, Facebook, Tesla, and Space X. It was these giant corporations which were central to figuring out something very fundamental: How to control the population during the digital age. And all of those individuals, as well as the companies they represented, should have to answer for being part of a clear conspiracy.

As voters in a democracy, we should also be asking some pertinent questions in particular: Do we want a government which does what we say, or do we want a government which wants us to do what they say?

If you can be systematically manipulated by powerful social media platforms, should those who own such platforms be allowed to govern us politically, too?

And, most importantly: Are we really free?

Elon Musk is a manufactured persona, a hundred years in the making, and you should not view him through a memetic lens. He wields tangible levels of power, he has extremely questionable associations with the deep state apparatus, and he has the capability to sway people’s opinions by using subversive and unseen means.

I can understand why people follow him, I can see what they see. The only difference between a supporter of Elon Musk and I, is information and data. I am making my decision because I have extra information and data about Elon Musk, whereas Musk’s supporters are often making their decisions because Elon Musk’s platform has extra information and data about them, and it’s being used to nudge them into becoming true believers.

They are using our own information and data against us, as a psychological weapon. Whether you accept it or not, we are in a state of psychological warfare right now.

The Technocrats are not our friends, they have an agenda: To perpetually nudge us towards their preferred form of multipolar Globalism without us noticing, leading us to the doors of our prison cells within their carefully curated digital panopticon.

In this edition of NEWSHOUND, Johnny Vedmore explores the source material behind his NEWSPASTE article Musk and Epstein: The Third Culture. This article revealed how Elon Musk was trained to manipulate the psychology of the masses via a Jeffrey Epstein-funded program led by Richard Thaler, the father of the infamous psychological nudge units.

