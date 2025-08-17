ELECT A CLOWN...YOU GET A 'CLOWN SHOW'...
Neil’s Substack - Awareness on Purpose
One Nation Under Blackmail
Sometime during Q1 2025, the new Trump team lost all integrity and resolve to follow through on their resounding electoral mandate. RFK JR has downplayed vaccine injuries and adverse effects, Kash Patel has stopped hunting the Deep State, and Tulsi Gabbard has cheered on the bombing of innocent apartment buildings i…
Read more
19 days ago · 413 likes · 41 comments · Neil McDougall, Whitney Webb, and Whitney Webb