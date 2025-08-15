Ted Gunderson: The Great Conspiracy 'A New World Order' (2005) After retiring from the FBI, Ted Gunderson set up a private investigation firm, “Ted L. Gunderson and Associates,” in Santa Monica. In this conference setting, Gunderson warned about the proliferation of secret Satanic groups, and the danger posed by the New World Order, a shadow government that controls the U.S. government. Ted Gunderson discusses The MacDonald family murders, The Kidnapping of Johnny Gosch, The Finders Cult, The Franklin Scandal/Cover-up, Jeff Gannon's fraudulent press profile, and Pawns in the Game, the Great Conspiracy.

The Finders (movement): This refers to an intentional community founded in Washington D.C. in the early 1970s. It gained wider public attention due to child abuse allegations and a related FBI investigation, attracting significant public interest and becoming a popular topic on the FBI Vault website. The movement has been associated with the Satanic Panic in the U.S. and related conspiracy theories regarding alleged intelligence agency involvement in or cover-up of sexual abuse.

1987 arrest case

The Finders came to wider public attention when two members of the movement were arrested in Tallahassee, Florida, in 1987 and charged with misdemeanor child abuse of the six children accompanying them – the two men having remained silent when, in a public park, the police inquired as to their identity and relationship to the children.

The men were Douglas Ammerman and James Michael Holwell, both described as "well-dressed men in suits." They used a van to transport "six scruffy, hungry children" of varying ages between 2 and 11.]

According to U.S. District Court records in Washington, a confidential police source had previously told authorities that the Finders were "a cult" that conducted "brainwashing" techniques at a warehouse and a Glover Park duplex raided by law enforcement.

This source told of being recruited by the Finders with promises of "financial reward and sexual gratification" and of being invited by one member to "explore" satanism with them, according to the documents. Police sources said some of the items seized showed pictures of children engaged in what appeared to be "cult rituals."

Officials of the U.S. Customs Service said that the material seized included photos showing children involved in bloodletting ceremonies of animals and one photograph of a child in chains. Robert Gardner Terrell, who owned one of the raided properties, claimed ″We are rational people ... not devil worshipers or child molesters″ and ″anything we’ve done is based on the desire for the children to have the richest life they could have.″

According to Terrell, the recovered photos of naked children were of Holwell’s own children, and the dead goats shown in the photos mentioned by the Customs Service were already butchered with the children being taught how to prepare them.

The men were released six weeks later, with the state of Florida dropping all charges against them.