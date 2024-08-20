In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email and candidate for President of the United States, provides a systems analysis of why Presidential Elections are NOT Presidential Elections on November 4/5 2024.

It’s time for US

Dr Shiva is a Scientist, Engineer, and Candidate for US President. He is committed to health, education, and innovation.

Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.

Get Educated or Be Enslaved

Shiva4President.com TruthFreedomHealth.com

OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST. RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION. https://TruthFreedomHealth.com

—Be the Light! Dr.SHIVA