A partial evacuation has been ordered in Russia's Tver region after a "massive" Ukrainian drone attack sparked a fire there, the local governor has said. Igor Rudenya said emergency services in the town of Toropets were trying to "localize" the blaze caused by falling drone wreckage.

He did not say whether there were any casualties. Unverified footage has emerged purportedly showing a massive blast in the town. Video footage circulating on social media showed detonations and smoke covering a large stretch of sky.

AFP and Reuters news agencies have quoted Ukrainian sources as saying an ammunition warehouse had been struck. The military site reportedly housed fuel tanks, as well as artillery shells, ballistic missiles, and explosives, in a series of warehouses.

These are all weapons that have been used in Russia’s relentless full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

