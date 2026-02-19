

Note

Like all qualified medical doctors who have told the truth about COVID-19, Dr. Vernon Coleman has been repeatedly lied about and libeled on the internet and in the mainstream media. In March 2020, after studying the COVID-19 death figures and comparing the death statistics in the UK to those of previous years, Dr. Coleman said that the threat of COVID-19 had been wildly exaggerated and that there was no pandemic.

In that first video, he warned that the pandemic fraud (or hoax) would result in the deliberate, cold-blooded deaths of many old people (which it did), the introduction of mandatory vaccinations, and the disappearance of cash (now a serious threat).

As a result of his video, his Wikipedia page was deliberately and dramatically changed by government employees and used to ‘monster’ him. All his lifetime achievements were removed.

Without any evidence or justification, he was, among other things, labeled a ‘conspiracy theorist’ and said to be ‘widely discredited’. Google, which works with Wikipedia, reproduced the lies to discredit him, so that no one would believe his warnings. Biographies include references. www.vernoncoleman.com