Jared Kushner ran the Trump White House & got $3B in a few months from pro-Zionist Arabs upon leaving the White House. He continues to run U.S. Zionist Foreign Policy. He’s directing Netanyahu to “finish the job” in Lebanon and then take out Iran.

https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/trumps-son-in-law-jared-kushner-hails-israels-killing-of-hezbollah-leader-nasrallah-declares-iran-now-fully-exposed-101727689298788.html

SOURCE: Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, PhD (M.I.T.)Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, PhD (M.I.T.) • The Inventor of Email, Candidate for U.S. President, Systems Health, CytoSolve. Engineer. Scientist. Educator. Author.The Inventor of Email, Candidate for U.S. President, Systems Health, CytoSolve. Engineer. Scientist. Educator. Author.