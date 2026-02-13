Dear Alicia,



Societies grow stronger when citizens are competent — not dependent. The Truth Freedom Health® Movement exists to cultivate that competence through systems education and ethical science.



With your support, we have:

Challenged censorship and exposed institutional overreach

Created C.L.E.A.N.® Food Certified, empowering people with honest standards

Built the Open Science Institute, advancing independent research on 35+ diseases

Expanded Systems Health® scholarships, enabling personalized, systems-based health education

Trained Warrior-Scholars in 95+ countries, strengthening global leadership capacity

Now we are investing in scale.





