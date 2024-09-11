Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterDr. Judy Wood: Where Did The Towers Go? Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreDr. Judy Wood: Where Did The Towers Go? Breakthrough Energy Movement Conference 2012Alicia Lutz-RolowSep 11, 20241Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterDr. Judy Wood: Where Did The Towers Go? Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11Sharehttps://www.bitchute.com/video/1mymO6zVFsR4/?list=notifications&randomize=false1Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterDr. Judy Wood: Where Did The Towers Go? Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11Share
YES .... YES YES... very good book!!! What a horrible day that was to be living on Long Island in Nassau county, I had my own thriving business, and that day was like time just stood still, and everything just stopped in its tracks, the entire area was in shell shock, everyone was affected by this. Was the worse thing I ever lived through, watch family after family get distroyed over losing a loved one or two as a first responder or someone who just worked in the towers, it was sureal, moments that I cant explain just how horrible it was. Thank God for Rudy is all I can say, he was the most compassionate person who was the glue that held our sanity together and I ll never forget the scene of Islamic s jumping and screaming for joy over it!! They showed it once, I think by mistake on local television and they said iit never happened after that.. such liars. Like flight 800 over Moriches Bay, our customer s saw the missle fly to the airplane , ground to air missle and said the MIB s came to thier homes and threatened them if they opened thier mouths. Our government is sick.