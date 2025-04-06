The results of Mike Adams' metals test of the south Florida sample of chemtrails show dangerous mercury along with super high amounts of Aluminum, Cadmium, Arsenic, and Lead. How can you protect yourself?

Mike Adams, The Health Ranger—Microscopy Interview: Strange diploid biological masses falling out of the sky in Florida...Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. Dr. Ruby broke the worldwide stories of the white embalmer clots and graphene oxide in the C19 bioweapon shots.

https://rumble.com/v6robd5-florida-chemtrails-filled-with-deadly-mercury.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Dr.%20Jane%20Ruby

Dr Jane is under attack by operatives on all sides, including supposed anti-chemtrail organizations, because she is telling the truth that State bans are MEANINGLESS without the removal of the Exceptions Clause in Title 50 §1520-21.

The PREP act, just extended to 2029, keeps a public health emergency in effect, one of the 3 exceptions being used by the federal government/military to continue to spray. Beware of the ankle-biters trying to slow Dr. Jane down in her work.

TRUTH BOMB: STATE CHEMTRAIL BANS ARE NEUTERED BY TITLE 50