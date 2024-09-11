Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leonard Harview (Harvieux)'s avatar
Leonard Harview (Harvieux)
Sep 11

Our circle of friends knew about MK Ultra for years and a good reference to really understand the Satanic overtones, I suggest looking up Cathy O'Brien and Kay Griggs. They tell it like it is and Cathy was a direct victim of this. Mark Phillips was a former CIA op in the know helped Cathy get healed and they ended up getting married. Mark has since passed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Lutz-Rolow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture