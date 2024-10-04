Americans are scrambling right now trying to get out of Lebanon as the US is bracing for a wider war with Israel. Col. Macgregor says his sources confirm that Israeli soldiers are taking heavy casualties in Lebanon.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9JTCroeyGPjv/?list=notifications&randomize=false

*********TREASON BY ANY OTHER NAME—-IS STILL TREASON***************

**************TREASON*****************

**************TREASON*****************