Michael Yon, is a former Green Beret and Independent War Correspondent. He explores multifaceted threats confronting the United States and the world.

This video delves into global migration patterns, the influence of China, and the erosion of Western cultures, with Yon providing on-the-ground insights from his travels to critical geopolitical hotspots such as the Darien Gap, Okinawa, and Panama.

The discussion addresses impending civil unrest, the role of information warfare, and strategic global power manipulations, highlighting the urgency of recognizing and addressing these escalating threats.

We examine the dire cultural and societal issues within the United States, focusing on the rampant drug epidemic, its impact on society’s susceptibility to control, and the strategies for individuals to safeguard their future through preparedness and organization.

