It’s official! We are the number one podcast in the world!

We’ve been climbing through the top ten all year, and this week, Podscribe announced we were the most-watched podcast worldwide. Our small team accomplished this feat thanks to all of you, who have stood by us over the past two years. We are so grateful for your support!

The haters aren’t happy about it, but we aren’t shutting up anytime soon. Just ask Ben Shapiro, Kash Patel, and everyone else we covered this week. Catch up over the weekend, and we will see you on Monday!

Ben Shapiro Is Crying Again. | Ep 261

#1 Podcast Worldwide! Plus Erika Kirk’s Interview. | Ep 260

Mamdani Wins. Charlie Kirk Questions Haunt ‘MAGA.’ | Ep 259

EXCLUSIVE: Kash Patel Dances Around Israelis on 9/10. | Ep 258

MATRIX REVELATIONS: Erika Kirk Speaks. Zionists Lie About Charlie. | Ep 257

The Candace Book Club is soaring through ‘Sigmund Freud and the Jewish Mystical Tradition.’ Catch up on the latest episodes.