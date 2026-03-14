Don't Call It A Draft!EPSTEIN TRUMP BABY RAPING FILES...DON'T STOP Alicia LutzMar 14, 202644SharePolitical WitchDon't Call It A Draft!…….”For the first time since 1980, Congress has fundamentally changed how the U.S. government registers young men for a potential military draft — and it no longer requires their participation…Read more4 hours ago · 7 likes · Political WitchTee Ashby Epstein's secret life in Paris Listen now4 days ago · 40 likes · 4 comments · Tee Ashby“Russia Brokers Peace?” (Ep51) 031226 - YouTube - Tracy Treloar44Share