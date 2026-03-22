DON'T BUY INTO THEIR BULLSHIT...STAY STEADY...STAY THE COURSE...
EPSTEIN TRUMP
The friendly Viking
if you cannot see what is really going on you are retarded - im sorry there is no hope for you
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a day ago · 9 likes · 2 comments · ᛏ the friendly viking ᛏ
Targeted Individual against RF based Weapons
Mind Control and Medical Abuse
I wanted to show some of the more hidden research of the MKULTRA program related to telemetry and RF. The rest of the article is from Gordon Thomas…
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a day ago · 2 likes · Benjamin Conine