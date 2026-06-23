The WinePress News

Bait & Switch: US House And Senate Passes Bipartisan Bill Banning CBDCs Until 2030, But Not wCBDCs Or Tokenized Assets

Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are banned in the United States, sort of, until 2030, after a bipartisan Congress and later the Senate passed a bill that explicitly banned CBDCs in a bill that largely had nothing to do with digital currencies and fintech. But the rub comes in what the bill doesn’t say…