THE PREDATOR AND THE PRESIDENT Explosive tapes recorded by author Michael Wolff show Epstein claiming Trump liked to “f---” his friends’ wives and first slept with Melania on the “Lolita Express.”

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Listen To The Jeffrey Epstein Tapes: ‘I Was Donald Trump’s Closest Friend’

Jeffrey Epstein described himself as Donald Trump’s “closest friend” and claimed intimate knowledge of his proclivity for sex, including cuckolding his best friends, according to recordings obtained exclusively by the Daily Beast. The convicted pedophile even boasted of his closeness to Trump and his now-wife, Melania by claiming, “the first time he slept with her was on my plane,” which was dubbed the Express. Lolita Epstein spoke at length about Trump with the author Michael Wolff in August 2017, two years before being found dead in his jail cell. Wolff was researching his bombshell bestseller Fire and Fury at the time. The recordings cast more light on Trump’s long relationship with Epstein, and will add to debate over the character of the Republican candidate, especially his attitudes and conduct toward women, just days before the election. The tapes tell Epstein’s version of the relationship between two former friends and their very different paths: One toward infamy, prison and suicide; the other toward power, the Oval Office and his own criminal conviction for paying hush money to a porn star. Trump’s camp referred to the tapes’ release as “false smears” and “election interference.” The tapes also offer unusual insight into the friendship of two wealthy, powerful men who frequently went out on the town together, prowling for women in New York and Atlantic City.

Epstein painted a complicated portrait of Trump. He called him “charming,” and “always fun,” capable of extraordinary salesmanship, and suggested he was personally in favor of Trump’s policies on“the transgender stuff.” But he alleged Trump was a serial cheat in his marriages and loved to “f--the wives of his best friends.” He also claimed that while Trump has friends, he was at heart a friendless man incapable of kindness. And he alleged that Trump had undergone scalp reduction surgery for baldness and called himself “The Trumpster.”

The new tapes shed light on a barely explored part of Trump's past, his long-term friendship with a man who would become one of America's most notorious sexual predators. Trump was in the last three days of campaigning on Saturday in Salem, Virginia. Brian Snyder/Reuters

Asked by Wolff, “How do you know all this?” Epstein replied, “I was Donald’s closest friend for 10 years.” Wolff shared the tape with the Daily Beast ahead of discussing it on his Fire and Fury podcast on Monday. Last Thursday, he caused shockwaves by revealing a few seconds of a separate recording in which Epstein spoke in detail about the inner workings of the Trump administration. Wolff also said Thursday that the pedophile showed off photos of Trump with topless young women sitting in his lap.

Wolff, a veteran journalist and author who was also the biographer of Rupert Murdoch, has long attracted praise and bromides. When Fire & Fury was published in January 2018, Trump tried to stop it with a failed cease and desist order, then threatened to sue. No case ever materialized, and it sold 5 million copies worldwide. Wolff, who appears regularly on his Fire and Fury podcast, wrote two more books on Trump after Fire and Fury, and about Epstein in 2021’s Too Famous.

Wolff says he has up to 100 hours of recordings of interviews with Epstein, including from using him as a source for Fire and Fury, and from years of meetings when the disgraced financier appeared to want Wolff to write a biography of him. Wolff said he decided to release parts of the archive after a new accuser, a former Miss Switzerland, alleged last week that Trump had groped her in 1992.

The new recording offers extraordinary insights into Epstein, who in 2017 was shuttling freely on his two private jets between his Manhattan townhouse, his Palm Beach, Florida, estate and Little St. James, a private island in the Virgin Islands.

In 2017, Epstein was free to travel between his properties on a choice of two planes—this Gulfstream and his Boeing 727, dubbed the “Lolita Express,” on which he claimed Melania and Donald Trump first had sex. U.S. Department of Justice Epstein had been convicted in 2008 in Florida of procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute in a plea deal that allowed him to escape prosecution for victimizing multiple underage girls, in return for an 18-month sentence. He spent the years after his release associating with billionaires, including Leon Black, the co-founder of Apollo Global

Management, who paid him more than $150 million for financial advice, and Microsoft founder Bill Gates—and dining behind closed doors with members of the financial and political elite. In July 2019, however, he was arrested by the FBI and charged with child sex trafficking. Six weeks later, Epstein’s body was found hanging in his prison cell; authorities said he had by suicide. Wolff told the Beast he interviewed Epstein, then 64, in a “gargantuan” study in his townhouse on East 71st Street in Manhattan two years before his death. The Beast has reviewed the entire recording, which is one hour, 44 minutes long. The voice on the tape clearly matches recordings of Epstein’s voice from depositions in 2012 and 2016. The Trump campaign has already attacked Wolff for releasing audio of Epstein, calling the author “a disgraced writer who routinely fabricates lies in order to sell fiction books because he clearly has no morals or ethics.” A spokesperson renewed that attack Saturday, and said, “He waited until days before the election to make outlandish false smears all in an effort to engage in blatant election to make outlandish false smears all in an effort to engage in blatant election interference on behalf of Kamala Harris. He’s a failed journalist that is resorting to lying for attention.” Sources in the Trump camp also suggested it was “widely known” that Trump had “kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago” when he learned about the sex-trafficking allegations.

Wolff interviewed Epstein at his vast Manhattan townhouse on a day in August 2017. Just short of two years later, it was raided by the FBI. Eduardo Munoz via Reuters

Trump’s long friendship with Epstein, which spanned the late 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s has been well documented. In the 1990s, the two publicly partied at Mar-a-Lago and went to a Victoria’s Secret Angels show together. In 2002, Trump told New York Magazine of Epstein, “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” Epstein’s infamous leaked address books had Melania’s name, Trump’s name, and Trump’s own phone number as well as appeared seven times in the passenger logs of Epstein’s planes. (The books and logs also included princes, politicians, and potentates such as Bill Clinton, former British prime minister Tony Blair, former Israeli PM Ehud Barak, Prince Andrew, and celebrities and billionaires including Mick Jagger and Les Wexner.)