George Orwell—As a painter, he would probably have been somewhat better off under a German occupation than a writer or journalist would be. But still, what he said contained a very dangerous fallacy, now very widespread in the countries where totalitarianism has not established itself.

The fallacy is to believe that under a dictatorial government, you can be free inside. Quite a number of people console themselves with this thought, now that totalitarianism in one form or another is visibly on the rise in every part of the world. Out in the street the loudspeakers bellow, the flags flutter from the rooftops, the police with their tommy-guns prowl to and fro, the face of the Leader, four feet wide, glares from every hoarding; but up in the attics the secret enemies of the régime can record their thoughts in perfect freedom—that is the idea, more or less. And many people are under the impression that this is going on now in Germany and other dictatorial countries. Why is this idea false? I pass over the fact that modern dictatorships don’t leave the loopholes that the old-fashioned despotisms did, and also the probable weakening of the desire for intellectual liberty owing to totalitarian methods of education. Orwell Daily "The greatest mistake is to imagine that the human being is an autonomous individual." On the night in 1940 when the big ack-ack barrage was fired over London for the first time, I was in Piccadilly Circus when the guns opened up, and I fled into the Café Royal to take cover. Among the crowd inside a good-looking, well-made youth of about twenty-five was making somewhat of a nuisance of himself with a copy of… Read more

We do not mourn in silence now —

we speak in thunder,

for the dead who did not flee

when the hour was grave and the sky was red.

From Lexington’s frost to Kandahar’s dust,

they stood —

not for glory,

but for the man beside them

and the home they carried in their chest like a last breath.

They were farmers, welders, dreamers, sons —

mothers, lovers, daughters, friends —

and when the call came,

they became the unreturning tide

that washes freedom ashore

at a cost only the fallen truly know.

Their names are written

in the marrow of this nation.

Their blood is the ink in every amendment.

And though the banners fade,

their sacrifice does not.

This day,

we do not glorify war —

we sanctify courage.

We do not worship violence —

we remember valor.

And we do not forget —

because they did not flinch.

Raise the torch high,

not to burn,

but to illuminate the path they paved

with their bones and their belief

that liberty was worth dying for.

You who walk freely now:

Hold their memory like a live ember.

Let it sear away your apathy

and warm the chamber of your resolve.

Because they are not gone.

They are watching.

And they are waiting …..

for us to be worthy.