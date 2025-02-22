**************"You will know them by their fruits" —Jesus Christ of Nazareth************

Jesus tells his followers how to identify them. He does so by beginning an alternative metaphor, wholly separate from the wolves in sheep’s clothing. The alternative metaphor turns to botany. It specifically refers to grapes and figs, both common crops in the region. Thorn Bushes and thistles also flourished in the region and were a constant problem to farmers. Jesus Christ states: “One will be able to identify false prophets by their fruits”. False prophets will not produce good fruits. Fruits, a common metaphor in both the Old and New Testaments, represent the outward manifestation of a person's faith, thus their behavior and their works.

Meaning: You can judge a person's true character by observing their actions and the results of their behavior, essentially saying that their deeds, not just their words, will reveal who they truly are, with "fruits" representing the outward manifestation of someone's inner qualities, like goodness or evil.

Trump introduces Pfizer CEO—is he friggin’ kidding?—Is Trump setting up Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla for a fall? I’ll believe that only with stone-cold evidence. Like I’ve been saying, I’m reporting the good, bad, and ugly of Trump. This one is bad and ugly.

At a White House reception on Feb. 20, Trump introduced Bourla as “one of the great people, one of the great businessmen.” Sure, if killing people far and wide with an RNA vaccine is great. If Trump, swallowing the bullshit from Fauci about COVID, without ever without ever checking with independent medical minds, was great. If Trump, launching Warp Speed, the untested experimental technology that produced the kill shot, was great.

Trump allowed the lockdowns that destroyed untold numbers of lives and businesses and torpedoed the economy—the effects still being felt—if that was great. Trump and CEO Albert Bourla are pals.

Are you rich? Are you very rich? Are you in business in America? If so You’re one of Trump’s pals. Trump still won’t admit a shred of culpability in the COVID 19 shot and the lockdowns. He glides past it. This sets up a triangle I’ve been writing about for some time now: Trump, the vaccine, and Kennedy—Jon Rappoport