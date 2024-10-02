Dockworkers, Longshoremen, Ports Now On Strike: Emergency Supplies, Food, and Water Shut Down Across Ports from Texas to Maine
This affects all ship cargo coming to the southeast and East coast.
The government does not seem to be responding to the needs of those suffering from death and destruction. Now the politics are thickening to exacerbate a scarcity of supplies in hard-hit, flooded towns.
The White House is being pressured to not make this worse. The workers are not happy, and are prepared to strike for as long as possible. The impact on the US economy could be $1 billion a day or more.
Over 500,000 containers are expected to pile up. It is estimated that just one week of a strike may take a month to recover and move all the supplies.